Hi, everyone. I've been offline for a while, but hopefully, I'll be back on a regular basis soon. Given the momentous anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission a couple weeks ago, I couldn't really let the milestone pass by without commenting on it. I have written about the space program, rockets, and stuff like that quite a bit in the past. Maybe it seems to some of you that it is a bit of a "thing" for me. You would be right. For people of my age, there really was nothing more noteworthy or inspirational. I had a poster of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on the wall of my bedroom when I was six. I named my grandmother's new poodle "Buzz", in honor of one of my heroes.
It was a different time, but in many ways, it was very similar to today. We were very divided as a nation. We were, socially, in uproar. Race relations were not great. The Vietnam War was extremely divisive. The Cold War was seemingly just one small human mistake or computer glitch away from getting very hot, indeed, and ending the world. I fell asleep every night thinking about Russian paratroopers landing in my backyard. There was so much to divide us. So much that could have caused us to pull back and focus inward. But an American President had challenged us that we could land a man on the Moon and return him safely to the Earth before the end of the decade. He appealed to our better natures. He appealed to our humanity, our curiosity, and our inherent optimism for the future. We took up the challenge, and we spent an amazing amount of our national treasure (about a quarter of a trillion dollars, at current rates) to make it happen. Four hundred thousand people worked on the project over a period of about 8 years.
On July 16, 1969, the world watched as Apollo 11 lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center to take human beings to stand on another place in the Universe for the first time. Apollo 8, in December 1968, was actually the first manned mission to leave the gravitational tyranny of the Earth, and in some ways, it was a more historic and dangerous mission. NASA was not really ready to put people in the Apollo spacecraft, but there were immense pressures for them to take a big step. Everyone knows the names of the Apollo 11 crew, but far fewer know the names of the Apollo 8 crew--the first people to ride the Saturn V rocket to the Moon. Their names were Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and William Anders. Anders, by the way, is the person who took the very famous "Earthrise" photograph, showing the Earth coming into view from the perspective of the Moon. For the first time, people really got to see the Earth
as a tiny, fragile orb surrounded by the vastness of space. If you can look at that picture and not be affected by it, you might want to check your pulse, because you might be dead.
Apollo 10 flew on May 18, 1969, crewed by Thomas Stafford, John Young and Eugene Cernan. It was a "dry run" for Apollo 11, carrying the entire command module, lunar module, all the fuel and all the other weight that the actual landing missions would carry. The only thing Apollo 10 didn't do was actually land on the Moon. They just proved that it could be done. It's kind of cruel that history doesn't treat those who paved the road as generously as it treats those who travel it, but that's just the way it is. Four hundred thousand people made Apollo possible, but most people, if they know any of the names, only know the Apollo 11 astronauts. Most people don't even know the names of the other 10 people who walked on the Moon.
It's hard to think about what an accomplishment Apollo was, in the context of our current times. There is zero chance that we, as a nation, could accomplish anything like the Apollo program now, despite the fact that we have so many more people who could potentially participate, due to a larger population. Not only do we just have a lot more people in the potential talent pool, but the vast majority (but certainly not all) of the people working on the Apollo program were white males. Now, the participants in such a program would include many more women and various minorities. Back then, we didn't take advantage of all the talent that we could have. We're better at that now. We've got a ways to go, but we're better. Regardless, our current potential talent pool is vastly larger than it was then.
We were at the very dawn of the Information Age when Apollo flew. An old-style flip phone from the 1980's had way more computing power than all the computers on the Apollo spacecraft. The engineers designing the hardware used slide rules for the most part, not calculators. One of the areas where women made significant contributions was in doing some of the calculations for the engineering and the orbital mechanics for the flight. Can you imagine undertaking a task like getting humans to the Moon and back (alive), having to build a rocket that could make the trip, how to calculate the orbital dynamics and all the other things, with nothing but a pencil, a slide-rule and maybe a few prehistoric calculating machines? These are the sorts of impossible things we just thought we could do, if we just decided to try. I don't know that we believe that we are capable of such glorious things now, as a species. The plaque on the side of the Apollo 11 lunar module, which still sits on the Moon, says that "Here, men from the planer Earth first set foot on the Moon in July, 1969. We came in peace for all mankind". There are American flags and stuff all over the Moon, but the actual plaque just says that humans came here in peace, for all. It is an enormously optimistic message. For one thing, it says that we think someone else will eventually come to see it. It also says we did it as a species, not as any nation or any subgroup. Most importantly, it says we did it in peace, for all. That is a little bit of a stretch, because at least a decent-sized part of why we did it was to beat the Russians, but that was in the background. Competition is a great motivator.
Everything about Apollo was, seemingly, outsized. The whole idea was huge, in itself, but everything that came with it seemed so, as well. The Saturn V rocket is still the largest rocket every built (by far). The F-1 rocket engines that powered the first stage were the biggest, most powerful liquid-fueled rocket engines that have ever been built. Each engine burned 15,000 gallons of kerosene and 25,000 gallons of liquid oxygen per minute to generate 1.5 million pounds of thrust. That is almost 6000 pounds of fuel and oxidizer used every second. And there were 5 F-1 engines on the first stage of the rocket. All of that to burn for just 2 ½ minutes. However, in just that 2 ½ minutes, the first stage of the Saturn V lifted a 6.5 million-pound rocket to an altitude of 42 miles and a velocity of over 6000 miles per hour.
The idea was big. The rocket was big. The engines were big. NASA also built a special building near the launch complex just to put the pieces of the Saturn V together. It was originally called, in a great failure of imagination, the Vertical Assembly Building. That morphed into the slightly less boring "Vehicle Assembly Building". It is still the largest single-story building in the world. The doors through which the fully-assembled rocket passed are the largest doors in the world. The Space Shuttles were mated up with their solid-fuel boosters and external fuel tank in the VAB after the Apollo program. SpaceX is currently using the building for their Falcon rocket program.
The VAB is about 3 ½ miles away from the launch pad, so the completed rockets had to be transported between them. Two gigantic transport vehicles were built for this purpose, again, grandly named "crawler--transporters". They are the largest self-powered, self-propelled vehicles ever built. They each have eight tracks that are about 10 feet tall and twenty feet long. The transporters weigh 6 million pounds. The crawlers can raise and lower the deck to keep it level as they travel on a special road at a speed of about 1 mile per hour. The transporters are still in use and one of them is being upgraded to transport NASA's next-generation rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), which is being developed with the possibility of eventually going to Mars.
Apollo, the Saturn V and the Moon missions will always be special to me for everything they did, but also for everything they represented--imagination, ingenuity, curiosity, courage, optimism, and achievement. We are desperately in need of similar symbols today.
