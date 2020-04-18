As of the beginning of April, the Chinese government is beginning to allow the Wet Markets — which many experts believe to be where the Covid-19 pandemic was born — to reopen.
Wet Markets sell exotic live and dead animals for human consumption and include birds, snakes, turtles, fish, bats, various amphibians, rodents, dogs, cats and other exotic animals such as the endangered Pangolin.
These markets are indeed wet due to water splashing over the sides of tubs which have live sea animals that will be slaughtered, oftentimes in front of the customer. Tables and floors are streaked red with blood and guts spilled from these animals. Dogs and cats are kept in crowded unhygienic cages and appear to be suffering from dehydration and starvation. Dead rodents, snakes and bats are stacked up on tables for purchase. The combination of these wild and domestic animals as well as dead with live animals all within close proximity of each other is the perfect breeding ground for viruses like Covid- 19 as well as other diseases.
Many say that this is a cultural practice. One in which we judgemental Americans must respect. But in recent years we’re seeing alarming numbers of deadly viruses such as SAR’s and H1N1, as well as the Novel CoronaVirus emerging from human contact with these animals. The fact that these markets have been allowed to reopen, potentially threatening the health and well being of millions of humans around the world by introducing zoonotic diseases into the human population, that’s when we must put pressure on the Chinese government to permanently end this deplorable, inhumane practise. And it is indeed inhumane.
Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said, “It boggles my mind when we have so many diseases that emanate out of that unusual human- animal interface that we don’t just shut it down. I don’t know what else has to happen to get us to appreciate that.” In many humans Covid- 19 is a pretty brutal disease. But what if another more virulent virus seeps into the human population? ‘What else has to happen?’, is a pretty scary thought.
Because China is a dictatorship they could close these markets immediately. Dictatorships give no consideration to the rights of individuals, it’s all about perpetuating the state and it’s rights.
And the Chinese are able to accomplish whatever needs to happen. This is shown by the fact that they built an entire hospital to house coronavirus patients in ten days.
Now I must say loud and clear, this is not a call to discriminate against Chinese or Asian people. I say this because there are those who will do just that. Asian Americans have reported a dramatic increase in hate crimes over the last few weeks. The Chinese bring a welcomed diversity and culture to the United States and we should honor that.
But as weeks of quarantine go by and the death toll rises from the Covid-19 pandemic, we must ask ourselves if wet markets are worth the cost.
Maya El is the Author of “The Book of Angles: Twin Flames Rising”. It is available on Amazon.com and at Barnes and Noble Bookstore. She can be reached for comments at MayaEl.info@gmail.com.
