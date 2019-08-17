As a published author and a writer, it's important for me to engage readers of my book on social media. But I'm finding more and more that Facebook and Instagram cause a certain level of anxiety and frustration especially because most posts aren't geared for truth and integrity, but for how many likes one can get.
I recently posted on Facebook that I stand with my Mexican brothers and sisters after the recent mass shooting in El Paso that claimed 22 innocent lives and injured an additional 24, stating that as fellow indigenous Americans we have a common cause in fighting against the oppression of our people. I was surprised at the response that I got from many who boldly claimed that Mexicans were not Americans.
I'm not sure if I was more disturbed by the fact that many weren't aware that Mexico was in North America or by the fact that they weren't ashamed of their ignorance. Didn't we all attend schools that required us to take courses in geography, history and social studies? After this emotionally draining Facebook interaction, I decided that I needed to take a social media sabbatical for the rest of the weekend.
I understand the confusion. And I really don't mean to sound condescending, but we really need to make sure that we understand the basics of geography and history here. Mexican's are the descendants of not only the Spanish Conquistadores but also Native Americans, namely the Mayans, Incas, Aztecs, Olmecs and Toltecs as well as other indigenous American tribes and nations?
Since the European colonialization of the Americas, Mexico has experienced many changes in territorial organization of their land which included California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, most of Arizona, half of New Mexico, and a quarter of Colorado. These territories were known as The Mexican Cession. Mexico ceded this area to the U.S. in the treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848 after the Mexican-American war. The Mexican Cession was the third largest acquisition of territory in US history.
You may ask me why this is important. Well, it's important because for the most part Mexicans are indigenous to the America's and have been present on American soil for thousands of years. And the European presence on American soil is fairly recent. Most Europeans migrated to the United States between 1850 and 1930. Between 1850 and 1930, approximately 5 million Germans migrated to the U.S. peaking between 1881 and 1885 when a million Germans settled in the Midwest. Between 1820 and 1930, 3.5 million British and 4.5 million Irish migrated to America.
Last week two countries -- Venezuela and Uruguay -- issued travel advisories warning their citizens that they should take precautions when traveling to the United States "amid the growing indiscriminatory violence, specifically hate crimes including racism and discrimination."
I applaud Ivanka Trump who recently said on Twitter that after evidence indicated the mass shooting in El Paso was inspired by "white supremacy," that the ideology was terrorism and must be stopped. The alleged shooter in the attack is believed to have posted hateful messages calling the planned shooting "a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."
I go one step further by saying that these mass shootings are the greatest threat of terrorism that we as Americans face as we approach 2020. This country is currently in a state of rapid and steep decline. And it is in all of our best interest to live peacefully with our Mexican neighbors.
The rise of the frequency that these mass shootings are taking place is occurring with the rise of white supremacy and its rhetoric, which up until President Trump took office, was relegated to the fringes of our society.
Many even doubted that it existed at all. The difference was that the previous leadership of this nation challenged those ideas. Up until now, the president not only refused to challenge the ideas but also added fuel to the fire by calling Mexican refuges "invaders."
In a few short years we've gone from an attitude where many denied the existence of "white supremacy" to what we are experiencing today with mass shootings occurring at an alarming frequency.
So now, we are left scratching our heads asking ourselves who and what is to blame for this not so new brand of terrorism. Is it the dangerous doctrine of white supremacy? Is it because the president has failed to strongly condemn this ideology? Do we need to evaluate the state of mental health in this country and the role that guns play in the hands of the mentally unstable?
The answers to all those questions are a resounding yes. But again, I go one step further to say we as a nation must study our own individual history as well as the history of our Mexican neighbors and the rights that their history affords them on this land.
We have much more in common than what separates us. I love my family and work hard to secure a better life for them. The same is true for my Mexican brothers and sisters.
Legal does not always mean moral. Many times, the boundaries between legal and moral are blurred. For example, slavery and Jim Crow were also legal in this nation until not long ago.
It took us recognizing these blurred lines for us to create the change that resulted in the 1960s civil rights movement. We must be open to solutions to our current dilemma. Some of the answers could be right in front of us with the acceptance and understanding of the history of our Mexican brothers and sisters.
