Johnny and Jo-Ann Smith

Mr. and Mrs. John F. Smith (Johnny and Jo-Ann) cut the cake celebrating their 60th anniversary at a family dinner hosted by their children, Joy Coffman, Jonna Gish, and Jay Smith. The week of their anniversary, Johnny and Jo-Ann took a memorable road trip to New England, going to 10 states, and coming back by Richmond, Virginia Historical Museum to view the hunting rifles of Jo-Ann's first ancestor in America, Dr. John Woodson.
