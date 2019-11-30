'Frozen II' offers many excellent features

Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.