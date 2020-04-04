Baptist Health Madisonville physicians, leaders and clinicians proudly celebrate the Center of Distinction Award, which was given to Baptist Health Madisonville Wound Care by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92%, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92%within 28 median days to heal.
“We are fortunate to have a strong group of clinicians that have the ability and willingness to relate to our patients while providing them with both a great patient experience and clinical excellence that helps them on their healing journey,” said Baptist Health Madisonville President Robert Ramey.
Baptist Health Madisonville Wound Care is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. Baptist Health Madisonville Wound Care offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds, which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading edge treatments at the Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bioengineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
“It is truly an honor to receive this award again,” stated Wound Care Center director Kenny McCarraher. “The staff, nurses, APRNs and physicians we have in our wound center are exceptional in every way. The clinical measures that are met to receive this award reflect the hard work, dedication, and patient centeredness of each individual that works in our wound center,” added McCarraher.
Baptist Health Madisonville Wound Care does not require a referral from a physician. They are located in Baptist Health Madisonville at 900 Hospital Drive in Madisonville and can be reached by calling 270.825.5878.
