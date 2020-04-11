Natalie Cooper, professor of human services and social science division chair, was selected for the Academic Leadership Development Institute sponsored by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
ALDI was designed to develop diverse leaders in higher education by providing a series of interactive sessions and small group seminars led by faculty and administrators from across Kentucky and other states. The program’s goal is to create a learning community of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional advancement.
Cooper has been at Madisonville Community College for 27 years in positions in both student and academic affairs. She currently serves as a professor and program coordinator for the human services program and as social science division chair.
Cooper is active in the community as well, serving on several local boards. She shared the following about her participation in ALDI, “I am appreciative of the nomination and the opportunity to further develop skills that will enhance me both personally and professionally. I am always eager to learn new practices to make me a better leader in the classroom and that will assist me in supporting MCC in our mission to serve the community.”
This year’s cohort consists of 17 professionals from six from Kentucky’s four-year institutions and 11 from institutions in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Participants were selected by local college leaders based on leadership ability, dedication to higher education, and interest in professional and career advancement.
