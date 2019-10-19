On Sept. 6, 2018 at 10 p.m., 26-year-old Botham Jean was sitting on his couch in his apartment eating ice cream when Amber Guyger, a Dallas police officer walked into his apartment and shot him in the chest. He later died of his wounds at a Dallas hospital. She stated that after a long shift at work she was exhausted and mistook his apartment for her own, which was one floor above his unit. The scenario is still unbelievable. A man is minding his business in his own home and a police officer walks into his house and shoots him dead.
It remains unclear why the trained Dallas police officer didn't notice that anything about his apartment was different from her own or that any of the items in the apartment didn't belong to her. It is also unclear how Guyger was able to access the unit. At first, she claimed the apartment door was locked. She later changed her story saying that the door was unlocked, then she claimed it was ajar. It was later proven that it was impossible for doors in that complex to be ajar.
She claimed that Botham Jean ignored her commands to put his hands up, basically blaming the victim for his own death. Last week a jury convicted Guyger and she was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which means she will be eligible for parole in five years. By comparison, in 2016, a Pennsylvanian man, 22-year-old John Rush, was sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for killing a police dog in January 2014.
At the end of the trial of Guyger, a few disturbing things happened. Jeans' brother, Brandt Jean, asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug. He hugged her and wished her the best. Then, the judge that presided over the trial, Judge Tammy Kemp, gave her a Bible and hugged her as well. I wonder if the tables were turned and Jean was the shooter and Guyger was the one who died in her home, would the judge have been so forgiving?
If Guyger was genuinely sorry for the murder, shouldn't she have pleaded guilty and accepted her punishment? Instead, she claimed she was innocent based on the "Castle" doctrine, which claims that your home is your castle. The last time that I checked, it was Botham Jeans' "Castle."
I'm so tired of the piety that is displayed from the families of the victims of this kind of violence. I remember watching in amazement and horror when the families of the victims of the Charleston church shooting offered their forgiveness to Dylan Roof. The 22-year-old, self-proclaimed "white supremacist" was welcomed into the Mother Emanuel Baptist Church Bible study with open arms and proceeded to shoot nine members of the church, which included an 87-year-old woman.
I have had enough forgiveness to last a lifetime from the families of victims of senseless violence, which is done by those with bigotry and hatred in their hearts, and with no remorse after the fact. And I am completely comfortable about it. There are certain acts which are so reprehensible that we should recognize them as such. They are beyond human
forgiveness and by offering it, we appear foolish. Yes, I am unwilling to forgive those who commit murder and who don't show any signs of remorse.
When melanated people are victims of violence, we are encouraged to forgive. Maybe so we can continue to pretend that the world is a place of justice when nothing could be further from the truth. We are asked to forgive time and time again in the face of slavery, lynchings, Jim Crow, mass incarceration and police shootings.
We were expected to forgive in 1963 when three Ku Klux Klan members planted explosives at the 16th street Baptist Church killing four little girls ranging in ages from 11 to 14. We were asked to forgive when 14-year-old Emmitt Till was murdered in 1955 for whistling at a white woman. The woman's husband, Roy, and his half-brother seized Till from his uncles' house, shot him, strung barbed wire around his neck and dumped his unrecognizable body into the Tallahassee River. The men responsible for the murders openly admitted that they committed the murder but they were never punished. No more forgiveness.
We were asked "Why can't we all just get along?" after the videotaped beating of Rodney King in the early 1990's. We quietly waited for a guilty verdict. It never materialized. We patiently waited for a conviction of George Zimmerman. For surely a teenager should be able to walk in his neighborhood with a bag of Skittles wearing a hoodie without getting hunted down like an animal, chased and murdered by an armed stranger. But instead, George Zimmerman was set free and has rubbed it in our faces ever since then.
What did calmness and forgiveness bring to the family of Mike Brown, who was shot to death by a policeman in Ferguson, Missouri? Or Eric Garners family after being placed in a choke hold by the NYPD. What did forgiveness bring to the families of Eric Harris or Walter Scott or Freddy Gray who died of a spinal cord injury a week after being arrested by Baltimore police.
If you think I'm singling out police, I'm not. We were asked to forgive after the infamous syphilis experiments which were carried out in the 20th century against men of color. We were asked to forgive Dr. Marion Simms. He is the famous gynecologist who developed the vaginal speculum by performing surgery on slave women in the early 1900's WITHOUT ANESTHESIA. Sorry, I'm fresh out of forgiveness.
Just this morning, I read a news article about a woman in the Fort Worth, Texas area who was shot to death by a policeman after a neighbor called the police to do a welfare check because he saw her door open. I would bet my bottom dollar that the officer allegedly responsible for this woman's death will receive little to no punishment.
Jewish survivors of the Holocaust hunted down and are still prosecuting Nazis who tried to escape justice. In August of 2018, a 95-year- old Nazi Guard living in the United States was deported to Germany to stand trial for his alleged war crimes. Maybe you're getting tired of me rambling on about the terror and violence many groups of people here in America have suffered? Good. Now, maybe you can understand where I'm coming from when I tell you that we will no longer forgive.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.