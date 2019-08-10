I recently had a conversation with my youngest son Tyler, who is a 26-year-old musician. He is tall, muscular, dark, and handsome with long dreadlocks. He's also very intelligent and wants to have a spiritual connection with a woman before he begins a relationship with her. He's always been that way. I asked him if he was seeing anyone. "No Mom I'm not seriously seeing anyone" he replied. "There are women that I've met. But honestly, all they want is to show me their body and to hook- up. I want to write love songs. I'm on a different level than that"
Right then, I understood the saying that the measure of a nation is based on the condition of its women. And it was also at that moment that I understood that we are losing our humanity. Our nation is currently on a profound decline. As a woman and as a mother it is my duty and responsibility to speak out because the blame lies within all of us.
According to RAACE, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to rouse public awareness about child sexual abuse, one in three girls and one in seven boys are sexually abused by the age of 18.
Now pause for a second. If this is true, think about how many of our children are affected by and suffer the consequences of this statistic.
From an early age, our children are immersed daily in sexual images. From television where they watch ad's for just about every product imaginable being sold with sexually suggestive images and undertones. To Instagram where we see videos of five- year old girls twerking. To what we hear on the radio, female rappers that all talk about the same thing, the stripper lifestyle and how well they can please a man in bed with an over emphasis on the female body and no emphasis on her mind or spirit. But it isn't just rappers. The lyrics of today's most popular songs are usually sexually suggestive. Twenty year-old Jenna Rose's music video of her song "OMG" shows several girls who appear to not have even reached puberty in sexually suggestive outfits doing moves that are commonly seen at strip clubs. Her video has gotten over 2.3 million views on You Tube. No one makes music about love anymore.
Abraham Maslow was a psychologist who in the 1930s developed what's known as "Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs." It's a five-tiered pyramid which describes needs of a human which must be met for them to mature. These needs which begin in infancy, are for safety, love and belonging, self- esteem and lastly self-actualization. For example, if an infant's physiological need for milk isn't met, he/ she is unable to progress into the next stage of development which is being a toddler, where the need for safety must be met. If the toddler's need for safety isn't met, the child is psychologically unable to progress into being a school age child.
As the human matures through childhood, teenage years, and into adulthood the needs become more complex with the need for self -actualization or the full realization of one's spiritual potential being the last. But being truly self- actualized is considered the exception rather than the rule in our society since most people are still working to meet needs which weren't met in childhood, teenage
years and early adulthood. We live in a society where there exist very few self-actualized people.
It's also interesting to note that if these basic needs aren't met, specifically the need for safety during the toddler stage into early childhood, the individual will often develop various kinds of mental disorders which are on the spectrum of sociopathy, psychopathy and antisocial behaviors. They are unable to empathize with others, become narcissistic and lack the ability to love and establish meaningful relationships. Many who have been diagnosed with forensic forms of these disorders report having been sexually abused as children. Children should be learning the basics of life, from being safe and secure as a toddler to being loved and accepted for who they are as a child or teenager.
It's part of the natural development from infancy to adulthood for a child to be curious about his or her sexuality. However, it becomes pathological when the child's value is based on how they look. In other words, from an early age, our children are being taught via television, radio, social media and through peer pressure that large breasts or buttocks are what makes them valuable. Mothers like Patsy Ramsey portrayed her daughter JonBenet as older, wearing high heels and lipstick, dancing seductively on stage. And Kim Kardashian-West allowed her daughter North West to wear bright red lipstick and physically seductive clothing in Instagram photos at the age of six. It devalues intellect, character and spirituality, a person's most valuable qualities, while promoting physical features.
Then we act like we're shocked when we here news stories about R. Kelley, Jeffery Epstein, and many other famous, rich men who are in jail right now accused of sexually abusing multiple girls some who are as young as 14. When I was 14 years old, I didn't even know who I was.
Experts all agree that this sexualization devalues the intelligence and character of an individual. It teaches them that there are no consequences to their behavior. Kids are being taught that all they need to know is how to use a condom. Girls aren't taught how to relate to the opposite sex in a healthy manner and young boys aren't taught how to relate to girls in a healthy manner. Or what this type of behavior does to them spiritually. And then we wonder why anxiety and depression are epidemic among not only adults but children as well.
When activists across the entire political spectrum agree that something is an issue, you know that it's got to be a real problem. Child sexualization is just such an issue. We are all aware that the images of girl's bodies dominate ads and airwaves these days. This has a profound effect on how young girls form their sense of self and develop relationships with the opposite sex. The message that her value is solely based on her physical appearance and on how well she can please a man sexually must be counteracted. It devalues the intelligence, character and accomplishment of both sexes. This leads to depression, unhealthy relationships, eating disorders, STD's, unwanted pregnancies and plastic surgery at epidemic proportions all of which are pervasive in our society today.
It wouldn't be difficult to feel helpless when raising children today who are exposed to so many sexualized images saturating our capitalistic society. It's a proven fact that sex sells. But we must fight for the regulation of media which is geared toward children. At the same time, parents and other concerned adults should resist attempts by the powers that be to further sexualize our culture. If advertising agencies and those that they represent continue to do so, they should be held accountable.
Unfortunately, these days simply saying no to your kids watching television or being on social media isn't enough to protect them. The images are everywhere. Parents need skills that they have never needed before like a father who is active and involved in his kid's daily lives. And mothers who aren't so fixated by their looks alone. Parents must praise and emphasize their children's effort, hard work and accomplishments rather than their physical beauty. Perhaps the most challenging of all is examining our own dysfunction and the unintended messages we send to our kids. For the sake of our youth who are our future, we must be the change that we seek.
Maya El is the Author of "The Book of Angels: Twin Flames Rising." -- Available on Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com
