A Mayfield woman and Hopkins County native recently had her first book ever published by Covenant Books.
Lilith “Shann” Moore’s book titled “Stepping into Scripture: Liturgical Year B” was officially released on Jan. 10 and is a reference book for religious study that she hopes is simple to read and understand.
“I always wanted to write, but never thought anyone wanted to read what I wrote,” she said. “Never occurred to me.”
Moore had accumulated a plethora of notes from her personal studies on scriptures over the years and pondered what to do with it all. Being a devout Christian, she turned to God for an answer.
“I said, ‘What do you want me to do with all these notes?’ ” she said. “And I felt Him say in my spirit to write a book.”
Moore wasted no time getting to work, despite never having written a book. She already knew what her book was going to be before she’d written a word over three years ago. Within seven months, she’d drummed out her manuscript.
She sent her manuscript to Covenant Books, an international Christian publisher. Within a couple days, Moore got an email with a contract attached; they wanted to publish her book.
“I did not expect an email two days after submitting,” Moore said. “I cried.”
Then came the long editing process. In addition to editing, the page and cover design and biography, took a year. Despite this lengthy process, she said, the publisher changed very little of what she already had written.
The book, Moore said, is a tool for people to learn and study scriptures without being told what to get out of them. According to Amazon, the book is designed for lay speakers, clergy, Bible study teachers, Sunday school teachers, accountability groups, or even just for personal study.
However, while she did intend for it to be easily comprehensible, she noted that the method it teaches takes considerable time to learn.
The reception after her book launched has been good, she said, and that there are even churches wanting her to talk about her book at their services, and friends within the community rallying to help with her new endeavor. Her pastor, the Rev. Joey Reed of Mayfield First United Methodist Church, had designed web pages and social media, as well as business cards. Another friend is setting up book-signing appointments for her.
She said the outreach and level of support surprised her.
The next book, “Year A,” is expected out later this year, and currently she is writing “Year C.” On whether she wanted to write more books after wrapping up her three-part series, she was optimistic.
“Of course!” she said. “What I want to do will be similar to these books, but Old Testament.”
She said she also wants to write a children’s book based on her childhood in Hopkins County.
“Regardless of what you write, pray about it,” she said. “If it’s God’s will, nothing will stop it. You never know until you try.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.