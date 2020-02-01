The winners of the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest were announced at the annual Hopkins County MLK Celebration on Jan. 18 at Byrnes Auditorium in Madisonville. The overall winner was Zoe Long of South Hopkins Middle School. Essay Contest category winners include the following: Kindergarten-1st grade — 1st, Jaxon Pollard, Pride Elementary; 2nd, Jessica Neal, West Hopkins; 3rd Aiden Barber, Southside Elementary; 2nd-3rd grade — 1st Clara Buchanan, Pride Elementary; 2nd Jaela Bottoms, Pride Elementary; 3rd John Bowley, Earlington Elementary; 4th-5th grade — 1st Mashyla McAdoo, Jesse Stuart Elementary; 2nd Olivia Russell, Jesse Stuart Elementary; 3rd Tanner Lutterman, Pride Elementary, and Nevaeh Duvall, Earlington Elementary; Middle School — 1st Mallory Wagoner, South Hopkins Middle; 2nd Gwen Holley, Browning Springs Middle; 3rd Seth Hartline, Browning Springs Middle; High School — 1st Isaiah Hardesty, Madisonville North Hopkins; 2nd Alexa Muirhead, Madisonville North Hopkins; 3rd Zoe Davis, Madisonville North Hopkins. Alecia Liles, far left, and Tim Thomas, far right, helped present the awards.
