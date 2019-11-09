Are you sick and tired of politics? Have you gotten so tired of all the fighting that you've even considered not voting in the next election? If you have then you're not alone. Yes, as passionate as I am about current events in the news, even I have briefly considered not voting in the next election.
When I recently had this conversation with my sister, she said that I should be ashamed of myself. Our ancestors fought and died for the right to vote, and that I was disrespecting them by even considering not voting. I replied that yes, our ancestors fought for the right to vote, but only if we choose to do so. In other words, if there isn't anyone that has a plan that's going to make life better for the average person, I have the right to not vote as well. Especially because invariably the candidate who is better financed usually wins the election. And it often feels like no matter who is in office, life for most people doesn't improve in any measurable way.
When you turn on the news at night these days, all you see is chaos. It almost feels as if we are just watching a form of entertainment, a reality TV show. Especially with what's going on in the Whitehouse and the impeachment hearings. (Honestly, I couldn't care less. I think I'm suffering from a bad case of political fatigue). I don't think it's a stretch to say that whatever happens with Trump and these hearings it will have no measurable outcome financially in any of our daily lives. Engaging in politics is a waste of time for the average Joe struggling to make ends meet.
Hear me out. There are millions of Donald Trumps in the United States. Can we impeach them all? If Trump is impeached and removed from office, then Mike Pence becomes the president. Impeach Mike Pence and remove him from office, and who do you get to replace him? It will be the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Chuck Grassley who is worth an estimated $3.8 million dollars. If for some reason he is unable to serve out his term well, I hate to be the barer of bad news, but it will be millionaire Nancy Pelosi, who in the year 2013 was worth an estimated $23 million dollars.
If Nancy Pelosi is unable to serve her full term, then millionaire, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo becomes president. I think you get what I'm trying to say
See Income/page C5
here. We are all just pawns in the political game of chess that's being played by rich people. By the way, have you ever asked yourself how these career politicians all got so extremely wealthy?
I don't want to make light of what's at stake in the next election. There are other important issues to consider. For instance, the issue of the United States suddenly withdrawing our troops from strategic areas in the Middle East or Trumps' rollback of climate change regulations. But many of our friends and family are struggling financially no matter who is in office, be it a Republican or a Democrat? Unless you are extremely lucky or are born into a family with money, chances are, that you will struggle to make ends meet for the rest of your life. And from what I've seen, neither party is offering a slice of the proverbial pie.
I used to think that getting an education was the key to success. I believed that a four-year college education would bring financial freedom. For that reason, I encouraged my children to finish college which they did, but now they are stuck with the burden of student loans. My middle son works for a large research firm in the Carolina's.
But he's married and has two children under the age of 3. He has a home, but they are unable to make ends meet without his wife's meager income as a school teacher. Public universities charge in state students an average of around $9,970 per year, and out of state students around $25,620 not including room and board. So basically, if you come from an average working-class family, you will end up needing to finance your college education.
If the loan is repaid as agreed, it will take over 10-15 years to pay it off. But as of 2019, 22% of all student loan's end up going into default. Those are pretty bleak statistics. Especially if you end up with a job that barely allows you to support yourself, much less a family. In other words, there is a social construct and you are locked into the bottom of the barrel. I'm not trying to be the barer of bad news. I'm just tryingto make the point that we can't look to politics or political candidates to save us. We must save ourselves. How do we do that?
Diversifying your income stream is crucial during uncertain times and will protect you and your family against any unavoidable ups and downs that the economy faces. This truly is one of the secrets of how the wealthy become, and stay wealthy, which unfortunately isn't taught to the masses. But creating an additional stream of income isn't complicated. The term for it these days is "side hustle" and this isn't just a get rich quick scheme.
With a side hustle, you earn additional income doing what you enjoy without quitting your job. You don't have to have an MBA, and you don't need employees, marketers or a large bank account to start. What you do need is an idea, a little time and the determination to see it through.
Your additional income stream can be active, passive or a combination of the two. For example, I'm a Registered Nurse by education and trade, which is my active source of income. My passive income comes from writing a book which allows me to earn money while I sleep. And it gives me the peace of mind knowing that whatever happens in the future, I will have some financial security. Almost everyone has some talent that they can use, whether it be grass cutting, lawn maintenance and landscaping, painting, baking pies, cakes and cookies, child- care, tutoring or mentoring.
The younger generation really has many opportunities to earn additional income with a side hustle because they are more conscious of world issues and are motivated to make a difference. They are also committed to being better consumers while also making a positive impact in the world by sharing knowledge, lending their services or educating those in need and by doing those things, can find new and innovative ways of making money. But the reality is they are providing services or products just like any other business, but without a boss who determines your hours or pay.
Some people earn an additional $500- $1500 per month. Some people have side hustles that take on a life of their own and end up with some pretty spectacular circumstances such is the case with some of our millionaire politicians. It could mean the difference between making a living and just getting by and building a life and investing in your future.
I have decided that I will be casting my vote in this next election. There are some important issues that I feel strongly about like our environment and criminal justice reform where it really does matter who's in office. But when it comes to my finances, I'm not leaving it up to a Democrat or Republican.
Maya El is the Author of "The Book of Angels: Twin Flames Rising" available on Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble. Email comments to: Mayael.info@gmail.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.