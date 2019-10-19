Billy and Rita Smith

Billy C. Smith and Rita Clayton Smith, of Louisville, formerly of Madisonville, recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with family at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville, North Carolina.
The couple was married Aug. 29, 1969, at Central City Christian Church.
They have two children, Karen Smith Oakley and husband Jason and Kim Smith Head and husband David, all of Louisville; and four grandchildren.
Rita retired as a registered nurse at Regional Medical Center, and Billy retired as the district supervisor at the Kentucky Department of Mines and Minerals.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.