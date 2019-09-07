"If men learn this, it will implant forgetfulness in their souls; they will cease to exercise memory because they rely on that which is written, calling things to remembrance no longer from within themselves, but by means of external marks. What you have discovered is a recipe not for memory, but for reminder. And it is no true wisdom that you offer your disciples, but only its semblance, for by telling them of many things without teaching them you will make them seem to know much, while for the most part they know nothing, and as men filled, not with wisdom, but with the conceit of wisdom, they will be a burden to their fellows." Plato, "Phaedrus."
This is one of my favorite quotes concerning the new technology of writing. I think the verdict is still out as to whether Plato was correct in his prediction, given the advent of the internet and social media. However, I do not think that one needs to know how to write to be filled with the "conceit of wisdom."
There can be little doubt that in nearly any circumstance faced by most people most of the time, more information is better. More knowledge is better than less, and more freedom to speak and write is better than restrictions.
I recently read a speech given by Joseph Story, a lawyer and member of the state legislature of Massachusetts. He was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1811. I am constantly struck by the common experiences we share with those who have lived in the centuries before. Here is the opening of his speech given in August, 1826.
"One of the most striking characteristics of our age, and that, indeed, which has worked deepest in all the changes of its fortunes and pursuits, is the general diffusion of knowledge. This is emphatically the age of reading. In other times this was the privilege of the few; in ours it is the possession of the many. Learning once constituted the accomplishment of those in the higher orders of society, and of those whose monastic lives and religious professions sought to escape from the weariness of their common duties."
With a few changes in context and a little imagination, these sentences could be applied to nearly every decade from that one to this. There can be little doubt that the complaint about writing in "Phaedrus" (quite an interesting passage) could be applied to every communications breakthrough from that day to this. It is also true that the speech by Joseph Story, which is full of optimism and reminders of progress brought as a result of more people having more knowledge, encourages learning for all and democratization of those controlling what is printed.
I would expect that nearly anyone who lived in the 19th century would be stunned by the wealth of information available today. Even 20 years ago I heard that if a professor would begin reading in their field and read for 24 hours a day, every day of the year, she would be five years further behind than when the year began. The challenge today is not getting information, it is determining which information is worth our time.
Technology has granted us easy access to information that most of us have no way to verify. It is important to have a center. Without a center, Paul's warning to the Ephesians can be applied to much of life. We will be, "tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the cunning of men, by their craftiness in deceitful wiles."
And the Preacher said, "What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done; and there is nothing new under the sun." (Ecclesiastes 1:9)
Enjoy the freedom of speech and freedom of press. Enjoy that we live in a time and place where people can share nonsense if they so wish. Be glad that we live in a time when we have on our person a device that connects us to nearly everything than man has ever done or known. But keep your center. Keep your filter and guard your heart. Believe your eyes and believe your life and experiences. And keep learning.
