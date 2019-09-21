Be kind in all that you do. Even the hard stuff.

Kindness has been getting a lot of attention lately. There have been several kindness challenges issued to encourage us to be kind to strangers. The world needs more of this.
There is another level of kindness that takes some risk. It risks moving into the space of another and acting in ways that will help. Not in a way that violates boundaries or makes the other feel foolish. This requires a good bit of experience, wisdom, and courage. Sometimes it will fail. Sometimes it will be refused or go unappreciated.
Early in my preaching days and in a different country, I had just finished a sermon and was quite pleased at the knowledge I had just dropped on those who heard. After most had left the man that invited me approached and told me how absolutely awful it was. He explained that what I said may have been true, but it was not what the people needed to hear. This was not an encouragement to water down the message, it was guidance to pay attention to whom I was speaking. We further discussed this when I ate lunch with his family at his home. He was a friend, he was straightforward, and he showed me great kindness.
This kindness is difficult. It is the kindness of knowing how to deliver difficult messages in ways that demonstrate love and care for all involved. This is beyond common courtesies that we can also call kindness. It is of the type that is willing to risk offence in order to help one grow. The message was received, and he continued to be an honest and loving critic to whom I owe much. To have said nothing may have been nice or polite, but it would not have been kind.
One of the saddest things I see today is people who are unwilling to attempt new things because their failures have always been met with derision and laughter rather than courageous kindness. Being unkind hinders maturity because unkind reactions are childish. This evokes childish, fearful responses to everything from new food to new experiences.
Kindness also reaches into the area of forgiveness and how we treat our enemies. The apostle Paul, after describing the journey that believers make from death to life in which he mentions God's kindness says, "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works which he prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them." (Eph. 2:10, RSV). Later in Ephesians, when describing what these good works in life might look like he says, "Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, with all malice, and be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you." (Eph. 4:31-32, RSV).
Kindness naturally flows from those who have experienced it and have changed their lives and hearts. This is the reason it is important for all of us to practice kindness all the time. There are some who have never experienced it on a consistent basis and are therefore incapable of practicing it consistently.
Kindness is important in producing growth and maturity in all of us. Kindness includes discipline and correction and sometimes challenges us to change. Therese of Lisieux was a Carmelite nun who died at the young age of 24. The context of the following concerns discipline in a convent. However, I believe the principle of what she says applies to parenting and mentoring. It expands the realm of kindness.
She wrote in "The Little Flower of Jesus", "Before a reproof bear fruit, it must cost something and be free from the least trace of passion. Kindness must not degenerate into weakness. When we have had good reason for finding fault, we must leave it, and not allow ourselves to worry over having given pain. To seek out the delinquent for the purpose of consoling her, is to do more harm than good. Left alone, she is compelled to look beyond creatures, and to turn to God; she is forced to see her faults and to humble herself. Otherwise she would become accustomed to expect consolation after a merited rebuke, and would act like a spoilt child who stamps and screams, knowing well that by this means its mother will be forced to return and dry its tears." From St. Therese of Lisieux (1873-1897).
Be kind in all that you do. Even the hard stuff.
Dr. Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
