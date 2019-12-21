There are times when waiting for someone else is considered polite, but for most of life it is better to go first. It takes courage, experience, and character to go first most of the time. Good leaders know this.
I like to jump off rocks into the water. It may be a creek, a lake, a pond, a river, or the ocean. The water may be clear and still as crystal or murky and swift -- doesn't matter -- it's fun. But there are come places where I refused to go first. I wanted someone who had done it before to go first so I could see where to land, and to make sure the water was safe enough. There have been other times when I went first for the same reason, to demonstrate to the others it was safe enough.
It is the nature of going first to assure others that the water is safe. However, there will be those who will still not believe it. I recall more than one occasion when fear overcame everything else and people chose climbing down (surely in some cases more dangerous and certainly not as enjoyable) rather than jumping into the refreshing water.
Nearly everything I have learned in life is because someone else did it first while I either watched or participated. It happens in sports, in work, in the arts, and in learning how to get along with others.
We have a God that has always gone first. The obvious example is creation, however that was accomplished, or we would not be here. But he also has gone first in mercy, forgiveness, rescue, love, and sacrifice. He speaks first. He acts first.
This is an especially good time of year to step into the practice of going first. But just as those who lead know, it takes some preparation. The first thing is to know what to go first in. We can take a few examples from the Sermon on the Mount. It is powerful teaching whether one decides to believe in God through Christ or not. There are enough pieces of it referenced in our society that it can be said to have a powerful influence.
Here are three examples. Be the first to attempt reconciliation. Do your part, even if the other parties decide not to jump in the waters of forgiveness and peace. Be sure and check to make sure it is safe to jump, but don't expect others to follow. There is this from Matthew 5:23-24 (RSV), "So if you are offering your gift at the altar, and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go; first be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift."
Be first to examine yourself before judging others. Learning to do this will make everyone's life at family gatherings more pleasant. Be first to acknowledge mistakes. This is risky, but the results are often worth the risk. One of the best ways to learn the hearts of those around you is to admit to mistakes. When one does that, it will reveal much about those who hear it. In rather strong language we read in Matthew 7:5, "You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother's eye."
Be first to treat others well. It can be difficult when there is a long history with others -- including (or especially) family, but the golden rule still applies. We read it in Matthew 7:12, "So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do so to them; for this is the law and the prophets."
But knowing what needs to be done is only the first part. These are not things that happen easily or quickly. Such actions require preparation and study (I mean more than academics here). It requires knowing how to use the tools at hand. Abraham Lincoln is reported to have said something like, "If you give me six hours to cut down a tree, I will spend the first four sharpening the axe."
Think about all the times you have gone first. Then think about those parts of life in which going first is a little harder. Determine a course, sharpen the axe, get ready, jump in, and go first in the good things.
Have a blessed Christmas. May God keep our lights shining. Also, Happy Hanukah.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister at Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
