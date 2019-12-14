It begins with a message born on the wind, one of the frequent metaphors for the movement of God's Spirit in the world. It ends with proclamation to pray for peace throughout the world. It is one of the most popular of Christian (as opposed to secular) Christmas Songs (not quite a hymn in my mind). The questions posed throughout the song are simple, yet profound: Do you see what I see? Do you hear what I hear? Do you know what I know?
The initial answer to all these questions is "no," although the song and its message is so familiar to us that we might assume the answer is "yes." This is the reason that we must communicate with each other -- all the time. In the song, after every question posed there is an explanation of the answer and an interpretation.
We never see or hear or know the same things. How many times have you asked someone while riding in a car, "Did you see that?" and the answer comes back, "See what?" Sometimes even if there is common observation there is not the same perception.
I have had some experiences that are remarkable in their contrast. I once did a lesson called, "How do you like your god now?" It was about the things that we let make the rules in our lives other than God. Most people understood, but there were two or three who could not get past the generic use of the word god. Hence, they heard little of what was said.
What we hear is determined by our beliefs and experiences. There have been times that I have been surrounded by people who were speaking, but all I heard was gibberish because I did not know their language. There are also the sounds of the woods. For those who know insect, amphibian, or bird calls each sound is identifiable -- rather like a symphony. For those who do not, the music may be beautiful, but will be hard to interpret.
Music is the same. It is no accident that people from different environments make music that sounds so different. We tend to imitate that with which we are familiar environmentally and emotionally. That is why some people can "hear" hip-hop, or bluegrass, or baroque and others cannot. In order to hear music, it must be either learned or inherited. In either case it takes years and effort to appreciate.
And so it is will all of life. But I believe there is a remedy that can move us closer together. Change the questions just a little and ask, "Are you looking at what I am looking at?" "Are you listening to what I am listening to?" "Are you studying what I am studying?" Life would be boring if the answer to these questions were yes. However, with the important stuff -- love, motivations, gratitude, peace -- these are crucial questions.
If we are not taking in the same nutrients we will not see or hear or know the same things. And with life, all of it, the good and the not so good, are available to us nearly all the time. Therefore, the question "Do you hear what I hear?" is nearly always legitimate. The goal is to ask the question with hope of communication and understanding rather than accusation and superiority. Or better, as with the song, the question can be the vehicle to realign the vision of the broken and hopeless. It can be used to retune the ears to hear. It can be used to make good news accessible to those who are outside in the chill of a difficult world. Listen for good news. Look for signs that point to better things. Learn what is good and acceptable.
May we all be able to see, and hear, and know the peace that comes through faith in God.
Said the king to the people everywhere
Listen to what I say
Pray for peace people everywhere
Listen to what I say
The child, the child
Sleeping in the night
He will bring us goodness and light
He will bring us goodness and light
He will bring us goodness and light.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville. He can be contacted by email at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.