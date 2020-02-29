How could something so small cause so much trouble? How could something we can’t see wreck so much havoc?
Late in the summer of 1665, a bale of cloth arrived at the house of Alexander Hadfield. He was the local tailor in the village of Eyam in Derbyshire, England. Within a short time, his assistant and all in his house had perished along with his immediate neighbors.
Local rectors, Rev. William Mompesson and Rev. Thomas Stanley, led the initiative to quarantine the village to prevent the spread of the plague. They were supported by their neighbors and the Earl of Devonshire. They provided necessities by leaving them at the edge of the village for the residents to collect.
By the time the scourge ended in the autumn of the following year 260 of around 800 had died. Eyam and her neighbors are remembered today for their courage and cooperation during a most troubling time.
The nursery rhyme “Ring a ring of roses” originates with this plague (which hit London hard). An indication that one had the plague was a mark on the cheek.
It was only a decade later that Antoni van Leeuwenhoek looked through a microscope and discovered bacteria and other micro-organisms. It would take another 250 years or so before penicillin to be invented. And it was about that time (early 20th century) that viruses were first identified.
Every few years, our planet is faced with another potential threat from “bugs” we cannot see with our unaided eyes. We need special equipment and knowledge to see and identify what we are seeing. We also now know that basic hygiene goes a long way toward protecting us. Our knowledge and technology do not eliminate the threats. They do, however, give us what we need to mitigate the damage.
For centuries people thought that plagues were caused by cloth, rats or other vermin, or insects or (and this is a little tricky) a scourge of the gods. It was also common to blame foreigners, minority populations (the Black Death in the 14th century prompted a violent anti-Semitic pogrom), or marginal citizens (we even had version of this as late as the AIDS crisis in the 80’s).
What we now know is that none of these things are the cause, but some of them can be the carriers. Europeans (the foreigners in this case) brought disease to the “new world” and nearly annihilated some peoples.
Imagine if some of the brilliant theological minds of the past, or even the New Testament writers had lived in a time when the world knew about bacteria and viruses. Think in terms of how this might relate to the common cliché “hate the sin, love the sinner.” Think about how it might shape what it means to “be in the world, but not of the world.”
When we think of being cleansed of our past or cleansed of sin that means all the way through us — even to the parts that cannot be seen. Sin can work somewhat like a virus. It can be hidden from view, but there will be symptoms. And when we are thinking of sin, go beyond the churchy morality that is often preached. That is the easy stuff that makes the self-righteous feel better about themselves and is repugnant to those who may be searching.
Think of sin as a virus. It is something that works on our entire system and is invisible with proper tools and knowledge. It can make us spiritually (and physically) sick. We know that something is wrong, but without a remedy we are powerless to stop it. We have systems in place, such as a conscience or emotions, that let us know something is wrong. It is just that those things are only temporary until the next attack.
This is the reason it is necessary to deal with sin when one comes into a body of believers. To fail to do so is to allow a carrier to cause trouble. Outside of religion, we can see this in other groups as well — businesses, local governments, and civic organizations. Some things simply can’t be tolerated.
In this world there are people who have various beliefs about how to deal with the virus of sin (or whatever label you put to it). Christians believe that it is dealt with by the innocent (sin free/virus free) blood of Christ.
Viruses cause dis-ease, as do those things in our lives that we know are not right. The remedy is so simple it is nearly unbelievable. It is forgiveness, the antidote to sin. Henri Nouwen said in Life of the Beloved, “The question is not ‘How am I to love God?’ but ‘How am I to let myself be loved by God?’ ” This is the cure.
