For centuries they waited. They waited through good kings and (mostly) bad kings. They waited through good times and bad, invasions, pestilence, deportation and captivity. They waited during the rebuilding of the temple and restoration of the community. They waited while Alexander the Great built an empire and his followers divided it up. They waited as the Maccabees rebelled against the Seleucid empire and experienced the miracle of Hanukkah.
Then it happened. The one for whom they had waited for so long arrived. He was preceded by a prophet after the manner of Elijah, whom we know as John the Baptizer. Here is what Luke says of him.
"And you will have joy and gladness, and many will rejoice at his birth; for he will be great before the Lord, and he shall drink no wine nor strong drink, and he will be filled with the Holy Spirit, even from his mother's womb.
And he will turn many of the sons of Israel to the Lord their God, and he will go before him in the spirit and power of Elijah, to turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the disobedient to the wisdom of the just, to make ready for the Lord a people prepared." (Luke 1:14-17)
It was shocking that John should have been born. His mother, Elizabeth, was past the age of childbearing. Zechariah, her husband, did not believe it could happen and was struck dumb until he was born. But then something even more shocking happened. A young woman conceived supernaturally. And so, after waiting for centuries for the messianic king he was announced by one born by a woman impossibly old and arrived by one who had never consummated a relationship.
There were some young men in Galilee who watched him. Some had decided to work for the Roman empire (Matthew), and others were rebels (Simon, the Zealot), but they all believed he was who he said he was. They were blessed to be alive when he arrived, and they jumped at the chance to follow him. Can you imagine a freedom fighter and one who was collecting taxes for the empire choosing to follow the same leader?
All that waiting was over. But then as the one who they had been waiting on began to teach them, they realized that the expected one was not what they expected. What became clearer as we approached the events that surround Easter rather than Christmas was that those who had an interest in keeping things the way they were began to resist his teaching.
Most are familiar with the main parts of the story -- Jesus was born, led the apostles, and was crucified and raised -- even if they do not believe it. The resistance to Jesus' teaching varied from virtually ignoring it to violence. All those young men, except one, managed to get through to the other side of the pain and shock of Jesus' death and resurrection. They witnessed to others what they had seen. They taught us that their waiting was worth it.
This is the season of Advent. It is the season of preparation and waiting for celebrating the first arrival of the Messianic King. We have the same types of pressure on us to keep us distracted -- and distracted we will be. We always are.
There is the constant distraction of those with a vested interest in the "Holiday Season" to get as much of our money transferred from us to them as possible. How did we get from giving gifts to a king to the blatant sensual materialism of "Santa Baby"? There is the distraction of food and decoration. There is the distraction of preparing for the food and decoration. There is the distraction of wanted everything to be just perfect (Hallmark Movie Perfect).
Concerning that last distraction, keep in mind that wanting things to be perfect and knowing that they are not is why He came in the first place. Don't misunderstand here. I enjoy Christmas Music, and decoration, and the food. I enjoy the giving and receiving of gifts. What I do not want to happen is to make Christmas about those things only.
What am I waiting for during Advent? I am waiting for the world to change for the better. I am waiting for the King to return a second time. I am waiting for peace on earth and goodwill toward all people to consume this planet. I am trying to keep my focus on the important things.
Have a blessed time of preparation. And for my Jewish brothers and sisters, be blessed as we approach Hanukkah.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
