"Don't judge me," is a phrase that we often hear today in the context of sexual morality or conduct that may be considered a social vice (smoking, excessive drinking, or gambling for example). What most mean is they have the right to do whatever they want without social or personal consequences. If anyone dare suggest or worse, deliver a consequence, they may be regarded as narrow-minded, prudish, or even a bigot.
The Bible famously says, "Judge not, that you be not judged." It is in the Sermon on the Mount, which is perhaps the most well-known block of Jesus' teachings. The tendency of most of evangelical Christianity is to interpret Jesus' teachings through the lens of morality first. But there are certainly other ways to approach them. The Sermon on the Mount can also be read as wisdom literature. This helps us to think of what Jesus says as simply stating spiritual truths (facts, if you will). The effect of this is to move away from moralizing the text - and hence suggesting to everyone else how they should live - to learning how to navigate the world - and focusing on me and my thoughts and behavior.
This makes for a much less stressful life. I have a much better chance of changing and maturing myself than of changing others. The real power behind this attitude is that the more I grow and change myself, the more likely others around me will do the same without being "preached at." It is not the stated reason that Jesus says earlier not to make a big deal out of your piety so that everyone can see it and know about it - but there is something powerful about faith without a "look at me" attitude.
But there is much more to what is said here. The verses that follow "Judge not . . ." tell us what is meant. This means that if we are going to use this phrase "because it is in the Bible" we should at least see what the Bible says about it. The next few verses contain the line, "First take the log out of your own eye. . ." This teaching has much to say to us today about responsibility and respect for those who dare work with the public, enter public service, take government jobs, teach, coach, or enter any number of professions.
Since school is about to begin let me try to explain what I mean in the context of teaching and coaching. It is quite easy to sit back and judge our children's teachers and coaches (and officials). What I find most stunning is that the loudest voices tend to come from those who have never attempted what they are criticizing. I have taught, coached, and been an official and that experience changed my attitude completely toward all three.
What I learned is that much (not all) of what I complained about before was nothing more than frustration unrelated to my complaint. But the main thing I learned is that I now take time to think about my role in any situation in which I am unhappy. I check my vision first, before jumping in with criticism.
Parents, grandparents, and caregivers need to do all we can to prepare our children to be successful in school and extra-curricular activities. We need to be honest about our shortcomings, which we all have, and work with those who work with our children. There are very few teachers or coaches that do not want the best for those they teach. It does little good to blame them for failure. We do it as families and as a society. Just keep in mind this teaching. Read it as wisdom - a better way to conduct oneself - rather than an accusation to lob at someone who has become aware of a weakness or difference.
"Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and the measure you give will be the measure you get. Why do you see the speck that is in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, `Let me take the speck out of your eye,' when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother's eye. (Matthew 7:1-5, RSV)
Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
