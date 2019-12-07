It's dark out there -- reflect the light of Christ.

Today, the sun in shining and it is seasonably warm for this time of year. But, being December, the sun will set around 4:30 p.m. and it will be dark by 5 p.m. Most of us rise before the sun does and work until after it sets. The arc is low in the sky and even midday casts low-light hazy shadows. And when the sun doesn't shine, the darkness and chill soak into us, and for some affects our mood.
We are attracted to warmth and light at this time of year. Hence the comfort of a fire in the fireplace and lights to decorate our houses and trees as we await Christmas. I will not bore us with yet another explanation of the connections between this celebration (and Hanukkah, as well) and the winter solstice -- of which there are myriad historical examples. I will say that I am glad that focus on warmth, hope, and light occur at this time of year in the northern hemisphere because I need it.
Even though my rational, thinking moments cause me moments of humbug, I even like the atmosphere of Christmas music (sacred and secular) and Hallmark movies (although I can't remember the last time I watched). I look forward to getting and giving of gifts, even as we have intentionally toned it down quite a bit in recent years.
It is worth remembering that the light that has come into the world has overwhelmed the darkness. John begins his gospel with this, "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God; all things were made through him, and without him was not anything made that was made. In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. The true light that enlightens every man was coming into the world ... to all who received him, who believed in his name, he gave power to become children of God." (John 1:1-5, 9, 12, RSV).
It is easy for us to forget how dark it is out there, all the time, for some. There have been times in my life when I have not only failed to look to the light of Christ, but while still claiming to be his follower, blocked his light from those who needed it most. I dare not share such failures here, but I will share a couple of experiences to demonstrate how dark it is for some -- these are a couple of painful, but G-rated ones.
A few years ago, I was talking with someone in their early 20's. They were struggling with making poor choices in life and I asked what they wanted to do. The response for someone that age was expected. "I want to go to school." My response was, "Good, I think you can do that and I will help you if you really want to do it." I was a little surprised when they started to cry. I asked what was wrong. The response ... "No one has ever told me they thought I could go to school ... my mom always said I was stupid." For some it is dark out there.
Even longer ago, I received a letter from a woman in France whom I had met once on a train. It was a twelve-hour train ride, so we had time to visit. We shared our life plans -- she a nurse and I headed to work on a masters' degree in religion -- and addresses. The letter arrived ten years after we had met. She wrote a long letter explaining all the mistakes she had made and now had a religious question. Think of this, she had to go back ten years to ask someone she met once a question with eternal implications. There was no one else that she knew. For some it is dark out there.
We know what the physical darkness does to us at this time of year (ok, I speak for myself). It makes it harder to get going in the morning. It drains our energy. It gets dark again, just when we begin to feel as though we are getting somewhere for the day. We would rather stay in than go out -- especially when the weather is bad.
The answer to that spiritual darkness is much the same as for the physical darkness. Look to the light. Light a fire. Welcome others to see the light. Christians should be a witness to the light that has come into the world. That light should be just like the light and warmth that comes from the decorations and the fire -- it shines and gives warmth to anyone in the vicinity. It does not discriminate or tell others how to enjoy the light or heat. It does not explain, remind, or preach -- it just is.
It's dark out there -- reflect the light of Christ.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
