Hypocrite alert!
This is very much a do as I say and not as I do column. I think it is the nature of desperately wanting human beings to focus on those things that are inclusive rather than exclusive. It is also important to understand the focusing on inclusive does not eliminate boundaries. It is rather a point of view. A nuance of life. The cliché is the difference between the glass half-full or half-empty perspectives. Half-full folks can clearly see the deficiencies but prefer to encourage strengths rather than point out weaknesses.
One of the things that cannot be missed in life is that sectarian thinking in religion is near the top of the list for causes of division in society, family, and congregation. It must surely say something about us when sports and the military tend to unite us more than nearly anything else today.
Those things which unite us most are those things that require us to give up part of ourselves for the sake of the whole -- the team, the nation. That sacrifice is consistently praised with phrases such as, "she is a team player," or "he is more interested in winning than his statistics." On the military side there is the ubiquitous "thank you for your service."
If we are not careful, doctrine provides us an excellent shield to hide behind claiming faithfulness, while allowing ourselves to be religious without transformation or challenge. And this it not just Christians or "church-goers." We can dismiss nearly any argument presented to us by claiming, "Well, this is what I believe -- to each his own."
There is also the important matter of conscience which has been seared by doctrine, so that there is little room to accept the faith or practice of others. Unfortunately, this can leech into how people who claim to be disciples of the one they claim loved the most appearing to be among the least tolerant people in a community. These matters of conscience are not to be taken lightly, nor can they be dismissed. I believe that genuinely loving people can be ensnared and captured by doctrines in which they feel comfortable and justified.
This can result in defending the particulars of what one believes rather than focusing on greater matters. Don't ask me how I know this. Hence, people who work together, go to school together, play sports together, serve in civic clubs together, and fight together find it nearly impossible to worship together.
This is not to condemn. For many it is a survival technique. This phenomenon does not happen only in religion -- it can be seen in education, politics, and corporate cultures.
It is not only those who are seeking to protect who get stuck on doctrine rather than spirit. Those who are seeking to expand tolerance and welcoming can do the same thing from a different direction. For example, if one wants to be on a football or soccer team, it is necessary to learn the rules and abide by them. And not just the rules on the field. There are also expectations concerning practice, fitness, and studying the opposition. If one is not willing to give up other things in order to participate, then they will not be on the team. The goal is to give up enough of one's preferences in order to function on the team.
The parallels break down at some point, but when it comes to matters of faith the focus should not be on one's preferences concerning lifestyle, doctrinal nuances, or good works to the exclusion of others. This means that there will be occasions when we may find ourselves working (or worshipping) with those with whom we have significant disagreements. What we must be willing to do is extend grace and focus on the positive. It means working toward maturity and transformation rather than defensiveness and self-justification.
For Christians, we claim to follow one who 'gave up everything" for us. Are we courageous enough to give up precious viewpoints for the sake of others? (If you are, "of course they should," rethink that thought.) And if we are not, then maybe we can get over requiring it of others.
My sincere prayers go out to the United Methodist Church as it struggles publicly with a social issue that has become the center of discussion. In my opinion, no religious person can find any satisfaction in the further fracturing of people over religion.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
