The Serpent in the garden, Cain and Abel, the flood (as in Noah), Sodom and Gomorrah, barbarian invasions, drought, plague, war, slavery, civil war, pollution, atomic bombs, nuclear meltdowns, dictators, AIDS, global cooling, ozone depletion, global warming, climate change. From the day that Adam and Eve ate of the forbidden fruit until today, mankind has been on the brink. We do things to each other and to our planetary home that have the potential to end our existence. And if we believe what we read in Scripture, deservedly so.
I remember many of the apocalyptic songs from the 1960s until Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" (2002). R.E.M.'s random "The End of the World (as We Know It)" also comes to mind. As do various songs by Bob Dylan, The Cure, Credence Clearwater Revival, and The Clash. And Crosby, Stills, and Nash's haunting "Wooden Ships" of the Vietnam Era.
All of this comes to mind as I reflect on a couple of speeches delivered by a young Swedish girl who has become the darling of the latest effort to save the planet. Her courage and passion cannot be denied. Nor can it be denied that there is no way a 16-year-old girl stands before the United Nations, and the U.S. Congress without being heavily promoted and managed.
It seems to me that the cries of the coming end of the world came from the people a few decades ago. The songs were a call to leaders to get their act together. People got tired of Vietnam and things changed. People got tired of water catching on fire because of pollution, and things changed. It is just one man's observation in "flyover country", but most of the cries of the end of the world now seem to be coming from those in power who desire to scare us into their way of thinking. The rhetoric is equally vitriolic on the left and the right.
We have been through this before -- all of it. Manmade disasters or technology that will end us. Natural phenomena that threaten life. Divided nations. Diseases and dictators. Impeachment and dirty politics. There is nothing new here. There have always been those who claim that if we just listen to them, they can save us -- which has nearly always ended badly. There have been people set up to be spokespersons, or spokeschildren, for a cause.
There is a line near the end of T.S. Eliot's "The Cultivation of Christmas Trees" that I believe can speak to our worldwide anxieties about endings -- of our lives, of nations or empires, of dynasties, phases of life, or the planet. It is, "Because the beginning shall remind us of the end."
Now, it is a little difficult to write this next thought. I will try using poor sentence structure and parentheses. (Eden (Expulsion from Eden -- The Last Judgement) New Jerusalem). From a conservative Biblical perspective (which is different than a conservative Christian perspective) the Tree of life is present in Eden and in the New Jerusalem. Between those two times death and decay are assumptions. All our denial, all our efforts to hold it back, all our technology, and all our prayer and theology will not prevent it from happening.
So, the world is left with two groups of people. Those who fear the end of the world and those who do not. Do not misunderstand me here. If climate change is caused by our bad decisions, we should make better ones. Not everyone agrees with the Biblical viewpoint (and this has nothing to do with the early chapters of Genesis being literal or symbolic) that human beings are charged by God to both, "be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it:" (Gen. 1:28) and "to till it and keep it." (Gen. 2:15). However, most people agree that we should not destroy our home. It is just we usually choose ourselves over nearly everything else, and sometimes we don't even know that is what we are doing.
We want to choose life on our own terms rather than those set down by faith. This challenge is not unique to Christianity. Since we started with pop-culture let me quote Tears for Fears, "everybody wants to rule the world." This attitude makes us especially vulnerable to hysteria and those who would divide us.
If you are one that prays, pray for leaders that will tone down the rhetoric and build up healthy discussion of challenging issues. I don't know how this will all end, but I am pretty sure we won't see it coming. Terrifying for some, comforting for others.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
