What a strange Lenten and Passover season we are finishing. I hope never to experience one like it again. We are away from our normal gatherings at this time of year. However, this one is perhaps more like those original events that any we will experience. Each family making its own preparation. We are not gathered. We are scattered and we are a little concerned.
I will miss experiencing the rehearsed and memorized words and actions that go along with celebrating liberation from the fear of sin and death with fellow believers. I will miss the singing and prayer and fellowship.
Then I consider again that first “Easter.” What we do today is clearly not how it happened the first time. Everything about that morning was different. The disciples were gathered, perhaps laying a little low, not knowing what was to happen next. A small group of women left as early as they could to finish what was not finished when he died. They went to prepare the body to stay in the tomb.
On that first Easter right around sunrise there was no joy, only duty and fear. The surprise is that the job that was not completed was not what they thought it was. What they found astonished and frightened them. His body did not stay in the tomb. According to Luke, they were reminded by messengers of God of what Jesus said to them about rising on the third day. “Why do you seek the living among the dead?”
Then we have recorded the first presentation of the good news of the risen savior by “Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and the other women.” Yes, the first tellers of the good news were a group of women. What they said was so unbelievable, so stunning that the apostles thought it was idle talk and did not believe them.
After the first telling of the good news that was not believed Luke tells us another story that ended with a small gathering in a house. Just a few people. Something remarkable happened there. It happened after they had been walking and met a stranger. Luke tells us who it is, but they did not recognize him. They invited the stranger to stay for a meal.
It was around the table, the breaking of the bread and the drinking of the wine that he was revealed to them. The word of the women was confirmed! He was indeed risen! Those disciples went to tell the others immediately.
They were scattered and a little concerned. There was a gathering of the apostles who were still confused and maybe even afraid. They did not understand what had happened over the past few days. Everything was going so well and then all the sudden, it wasn’t. They had just received the best news humanity had ever heard and did not believe it. They weren’t sure what to do next.
Then we read this report from that small gathering who invited the stranger to eat with them, “Then they told what had happened on the road, and how he was known to them in the breaking of the bread. As they were saying this, Jesus himself stood among them.” (Luke 24:35-36).
What a first Easter!
I hope that this is the only Easter Sunday that I ever experience like this. We are scattered and a little concerned. Even those of us who are not that worried know that life, at least for a while, will be different. I would go so far as to say that some will have to learn again how to relate to others. March and April 2020 will be with us for a while, even as it fades into the background. Whether we think all this has been necessary is not relevant any longer (the skeptical group is growing smaller), we have done it, and we are changed.
But what we have in common with that first day of Jesus’ resurrection is a shared meal. Some will take communion with their families in their homes. Others will gather in cars in parking lots. But we will still be separated physically. And think not only of the holy communion, think of the meal that you will share with your family this Easter. Indeed, every meal that we are thankful for receiving is from God. Jesus is revealed to us in sharing our food together and inviting him in.
He is risen! And wherever you are and whomever you are with you can say, “He is here!”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.