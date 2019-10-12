After evading English Law by going to the continent, William Tyndale was arrested in Belgium after being betrayed by a friend. He was held in the castle at Vilvoorde for about sixteen months before being killed and burned at the stake on October 6, 1536. The charges were heresy and treason. His famous last words were, "Lord, open the king of England's eyes." His translation was made legal four years after his death. The Tyndale Bible had a profound influence on the translation of the King James Bible of 1611. His translation coined words and phrases that are still in use today.
He ran into trouble because he had accused the clergy of not teaching the gospel and his remedy was to make the Bible accessible in the language that people spoke. He was in sympathy with Martin Luther, who did the same thing in the German language. It was also illegal for any Bible that was not approved by the king of England to be sold, distributed, or read in England.
Prologue to William Tyndale Bible, 1525. Imagine being alive in England in the 1520's and reading this: "I have here translated (brethren and sisters most dear and tenderly beloved in Christ) the new Testament for your spiritual edifying, consolation and solace: Exhorting instantly and beseeching those that are better seen in the tongues than I, and that have higher gifts of grace to interpret the sense of the Scripture, and meaning of the Spirit, than I, to consider and ponder my labor, and that with the spirit of meekness.
And if they perceive in any places that I have not attained the very sense of the tongue, or meaning of the Scripture, or have not given the right English word, that they put to their hands to amend it, remembering that so is their duty to do. For we have not received the gifts of God for ourselves only, or for to hide them; but for to bestow them unto the honoring of God and Christ, and edifying of the congregation, which is the body of Christ."
The powerful intellect and humility of Tyndale are equally present. He concludes the prologue with these words. "Whatsoever good thing is in us, that is given us freely without our deserving or merits for Christ's blood's sake. That we desire to follow the will of God, it is the gift of Christ's blood. That we now hate the devil's will ... is also the gift of Christ's blood, unto whom belongeth the praise and honour of our good deeds, and not unto us."
I believe that it is worth reminding us that people have (and some still do) take great risks and make great sacrifices for the benefit of everyone. I would be curious to see how Tyndale would react to the number and variations of Bibles available to us today. He gave us the gift of making the source available. What is remarkable to me is how little we take advantage of that source today. We willingly accept whatever "the pastor" says (of which I am one) without checking it ourselves. This is true of those who are believers and of those who make it their business to oppose faith.
In religion, as well as many other aspects of life, we first choose a side (or uncritically accept the side we are born into) then seek confirmation of our bias. This is a poor use of the discernment and intelligence we have been given.
But getting to the source is not only an issue that concerns our religion. I am shocked at the lack of understanding of how our government works. I am astounded that most people under a certain age have never read the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. I see and hear things that are stated and misquoted grotesquely out of context.
We cannot blame only younger people for this. It is important to gently (or not so gently) challenge things that are said to have been said. Encourage the reading of our founding documents (which are not that long or onerous). Encourage reading of past leaders (good ones and not so good ones). It may be the same as encouraging some people to eat vegetables, but it is good for them.
Parts of the "the media" have always been after ratings and of dubious reliability -- at least since the days of the printing press, and likely before that. But much of what is produced is done with honest hard work and risk today. Every year, journalists are arrested or killed. Every year, people are doing their best to help us understand things from the source. It behooves us to respect those courageous people by not consuming or propagating the predigested pablum that keeps us from meaningful discussion.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.