There is an elephant in every room of our lives. It is a big bull elephant. Rather than being left alone and ignored, he is raging through the house out of control and then going after the neighbors. There is no one left unaffected, regardless of faith, work status, or income. It takes some discipline to see anything else that is going on. Even when we are going about our business, we keep one eye on it.
In the interest of encouraging us to think about other things, I want to remind us that April is national awareness month for a variety of interests and causes. I check this list most months. It is a great educational opportunity and fun.
In any normal April I would have said something about autism in this space. April 2 was World Autism Awareness day. The month of April is National Autism Awareness month. For those families who deal with autism every day this has no doubt been an April to remember. One of the best things we can do during times as these is to remember others. Act when we can, but certainly keep them in mind when we pray.
April is also National Poetry Month. Poetry was made for times like this. For people of faith, we are fortunate that much of our religious texts are in the form of poetry. In the Old Testament nearly all of what we call Wisdom Literature (Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Song of Solomon, and Ecclesiastes) is poetry. Each has its own wonderful contribution to make to living a balanced life in a world that can be a little crazy. Poetry expands our understanding of the world and helps us to look at it through different eyes.
This is also Financial Literacy month. We are certainly in a time when financial literacy is important. Check this out from one of the wisdom poems in the Old Testament, “Cast your bread upon the waters, for you will find it after many days. Give a portion to seven, or even to eight, for you know not what evil may happen on earth.” (Eccles. 11:1-2, RSV).
April also a month for awareness of Parkinson’s and Cancer Control. Awareness days and months now serve a role in our society. They remind us that we are not alone in our pain, our struggle, or our interests. People are much better when working together than when we try to do things on our own. When the target is clear it causes us to focus on something outside and beyond ourselves. Most awareness groups push us beyond politics and religious scruples — autism, cancer, and Parkinson’s certainly do not discriminate.
Awareness is an intentional activity, even if we are doing it just for fun. April also happens to be “National Fresh Celery Month”, and “National Straw Hat Month.” If you are looking for something else to do have a look around at the various awareness month lists. I found one that had fifty-five different interests for April.
It also seems appropriate this year that April is also “Stress Awareness Month” and “National Humor Month.” I am certain that we need a little less of one and a little more of the other right now.
As I am sitting here writing this, another poem from Ecclesiastes comes to mind. It is well-known and helps keep things in perspective. It reminds us that there is a time for everything — even those things that are unpleasant and difficult. If you are old enough you will probably sing it with a bit of nostalgia recalling another difficult time in our history. Expand your awareness. Remember that life comes in waves and phases and with faith it has potential for beauty and growth in all its variety.
For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted; a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; a time to seek, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; a time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; a time to love, and a time to hate; a time for war, and a time for peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.