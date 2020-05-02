There is no doubt that our current circumstances have had various impacts on us. Some are busier than ever, others are working in different locations, and yet others are struggling and out of work completely.
We are all concerned about different things even though the cause is the same.
Nearly all of us have curtailed, or stopped completely, our social and religious events. This leaves us with more time, even if it does not feel that way. The days are long, and the weeks fly by as our minds and habits get changed and muddled.
One of our defenses against lethargy and worry is to go on offense spiritually. There are classic Christian spiritual disciplines that can be practiced on one’s own or with just a few people. Since many of us are spending more time at home, this is a great time to practice solitude.
It may be defined in different ways, but it is generally understood as intentionally pulling away from daily activities in order to be alone with God. It is often an action that is combined with other disciplines such as study, prayer, or meditation.
Solitude is healthy for us at any time in our lives but might be especially so right now. Solitude allows our minds and bodies to process information through a lens or environment of our choosing. It is not passive, but it may feel so at first. Getting to a place of solitude requires us to remove all other voices from our environment; no tv, radio, spotify, podcasts, or discussion.
Allow your mind to rest. Allow your spirit to connect with God (say a prayer, read a text). Set aside being concerned about getting sick or being worried about someone or something. Move your mind away from whatever is pressuring you. Yes, it is a discipline.
Many people practice a hybrid form of solitude, perhaps without realizing it. There are activities that we do which require little of our mental energy. I believe this is the reason so many people enjoy mowing the grass. It can be a (rather noisy) form of solitude — all the better if you wear ear protection. Odds are you have had some wonderful insights riding or walking behind the mower. For some it may be knitting. For me, it is splitting firewood (which is rest from sitting so much on some days).
Psalm 46 calls for us to be still in troubled times. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
Therefore we will not fear though the earth should change, though the mountains shake in the heart of the sea; though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble with its tumult. [Selah]
“Be still, and know that I am God.
I am exalted among the nations, I am exalted in the earth!” (vs. 1-3:10) Solitude will refresh our minds and our souls. It will pull us away from the noise and information overload that is so easily accessible to us. It will help us to feel comfortable alone with God. It will open us to his leading through the Spirit.
The title of this column is borrowed from William Penn who wrote two volumes titled, Some Fruits of Solitude and More Fruits of Solitude. Understated titles consistent with the times and his Quaker faith. I have enjoyed reading them and want to share a few concerning “Rules of Conversation.”
I have a couple of notebooks and all sorts of random pieces of paper with scribbles of thoughts that I have when practicing solitude. I recommend the practice — you may surprise yourself.
I have kept most of his language, but not the syntax. Enjoy!
“Avoid company where it is not profitable or necessary; and in those occasions speak little, and last.
Silence is wisdom, where speaking is folly; and always safe.
Some are so foolish as to interrupt and anticipate those that speak, instead of hearing and thinking before they answer; which is uncivil and silly.
If you think twice, before you speak once, you will speak twice the better for it.
In all debates let truth be your aim, not victory, or an unjust interest; and endeavor to gain, rather than to expose your antagonist.
Do not use your self to dispute against your own judgment to show wit, lest it prepare you to be too indifferent about what is right; Nor against another man, to vex him, or for mere trial of skill; since to inform, or to be informed, ought to be the end of all conferences.
Men are too apt to be concerned for their credit, more than for the cause.”
