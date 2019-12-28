Take care of yourself to have the strength to lift up others.

A couple of months ago, my son and I stumbled into a window of opportunity to clear some trees, a dead limb about 20 feet off the ground, and some underbrush in our back yard. I had been looking for a window and on that day it happened.
I got the ladder, a harness, ropes, chains, rakes, limb cutters, and hand saws ready. The only problem was that when we fired up the chainsaw, I remembered that the last time I used it I had attempted to cut through a brick (no, not intentionally). We did have two other chains, but for various reasons they were not up to the task either.
We did attempt to burn through the big limb, but soon gave up. Fortunately, we had a smaller, cheaper saw that did work. It had been over a year since it had been started, but the chain was sharp, and we got the work done. It was a simple reminder that for life to work we must take care of ourselves and our tools.
The principle is simple. There is a good chance that everyone already knows this. But the practice is much more difficult. To begin, it is important to understand that everything we do is spiritual. That includes our habits, our diet, our jobs, our hobbies, and what we read and watch. It is also crucial that we take care of ourselves first. This is not being self-centered or selfish. It is being responsible with what we have been given. A lifeguard is useless if they do not know how to swim well, which implies a great deal of time in the water learning and staying physically fit.
There is another aspect to taking care of ourselves that runs deeper. According to Christian tradition, self-sacrifice is honorable. However, it is worth considering that it is honorable from a position of spiritual health rather than giving when there is nothing left to give. While it is a good thing to help others and occasionally save them from a consequence, a habit of this leads to all sorts of trouble.
When we neglect caring for our souls and still shield others from consequences, it may mean that we are keeping others from taking care of themselves and perpetuating the problem to the next generation. This is not an easy thing to fix, and it is not an easy way to live in a world that demands so much of people of faith.
The heroes of the Bible took care of themselves and kept their tools sharpened. Moses left his people in slavery for forty years and found a family in the wilderness before being called by God. Jacob left his home (and an angry brother) to find a wife and wealth before being reconciled with Esau.
David was ready to face a giant because he was prepared. Daniel and his friends stood their ground concerning diet and prayer and were saved by God. Jesus went to the wilderness to prepare. He went to lonely places to pray. He gave his disciples instructions, so that they would be safe even though they were sent as "sheep among wolves."
Taking care of their souls allowed the heroes of the Bible to be courageous. It allowed them to do remarkable things. It also made them unpopular and they were sometimes accused of not getting along with others, or not living as others expected them to do. It was care of the soul that made their sacrifices possible and powerful. If Jesus had not taken care of himself, and his followers, he would not have been able to walk the way of the cross. Selflessness begins with having something to lose, rather than being completely spent.
Abraham Lincoln expressed the importance of being prepared for a task when he said, "Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe."
Have the courage this year to take the time sharpening your tools. Take the time to take care of your soul and your body. There is enough guilt for all of us to carry around, but do not let that guilt be the guide for your life -- it leads to giving when there is nothing to give. This is the beauty of faith -- it forces us to face our guilt without having to carry it around with us. It allows, no demands, that we care for ourselves. It moves us toward being spiritually healthier. It reminds us to have our tools ready for use.
Take care of yourself to have the strength to lift up others.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of Christin Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
