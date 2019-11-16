From the very beginning, we insert self into places where it seems to fit so naturally but really has no business being. It is a true fake out that nearly everyone believes to be an inviable truth. There are numerous programs, education courses, and self-help (a ridiculous notion) books that promote self-esteem, self-motivation, self-image, and self-confidence. Popular music and pop-psychology promote finding one's self and learning to love and accept that self. It is so ingrained in us that even I have a difficult time writing this.
What is sometimes missed is that such focus on self will diminish gratitude and development of healthy relationships. It is not that esteem, motivation, image, and confidence are not important - they are. What is missing in the popular concept is that none of these things are generated from within us. We learn our self-esteem, self-mage, and self-confidence (or lack thereof) from others. The tragedy for many people is that we have no control over the initial inputs that we get from our families.
If one must overcome a lifetime of bad input - which is what a teenager is doing who is trying to navigate becoming an adult with a truckload of fear and anger - then it can feel like self is the only source. Such thinking can lead to overwhelming odds and isolation. If one has had the benefit of positive input, then that person will be brimming with confidence which is often mislabeled. To say someone is "self-confident" is to forget all those people who placed confidence in that person - meaning other people put the confidence in them through positive challenge and encouragement.
This is not to deny that we have things such as self-image, but it is to say that a "self-image" does not originate with "self." There is constant input from a myriad of sources and the "self-image" is the stuff that sticks. Same with the other "self" prefixed attributes of a person.
So, about confidence, I would like to share three related thoughts.
First, G.K. Chesterton heard a publisher say, "That man will get on: he believes in himself." He responded with, "Shall I tell you where the men are who believe most in themselves? For I can tell you. I know of men who believe in themselves more colossally than Napoleon or Caesar. I know where flames the fixed star of certainty and success. . . The men who really believe in themselves are in lunatic asylums."
When the publisher responded that he knew people who believed in themselves and were not in such places, Chesterton continued, "You are right, and you know who they are. That poet from whom you would not take a dreary tragedy, he believed in himself. If you consulted your business experience instead of your ugly individualistic philosophy, you would know that believing in [oneself] is one of the commonest signs of a rotter. Actors who can't act . . . debtors who won't pay. It would be much truer to say that a man will certainly fail, because he believes in himself. Complete self-confidence is not merely a sin. . . it is a weakness."
The man responded by asking, "Well, if a man is not to believe in himself, in what is he to believe?" Chesterton's response? "I will go home and write a book in answer to that question." (Orthodoxy, pp. 22-23).
Second, confidence works best when its source is competent, proven, and trusted. In the context of faith, then, our confidence does not come from us but from that in which we believe. Proverbs 3:21-16 gives us confidence to deal with whatever life may throw at us because its source is God.
"My son, keep sound wisdom and discretion; let them not escape from your sight, and they will be life for your soul and adornment for your neck. Then you will walk on your way securely and your foot will not stumble. If you sit down, you will not be afraid; when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet. Do not be afraid of sudden panic, or of the ruin of the wicked, when it comes; for the LORD will be your confidence and will keep your foot from being caught." (RSV)
Third, the world would be a much better place if more of us made a practice of instilling confidence in others. I know for my part that I am much more likely to attempt something and succeed if those around me have taken the time to teach me how and then believe that I can do it. Instilling confidence is not cheerleading, it is teaching and standing alongside until competence is achieved. Confidence is a gift.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
