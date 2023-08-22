Webster County’s boys’ golf team continues to play at a high level this season, taking two wins from Second Region opponents last week.
Webster Co. 165
Lyon Co. 166
Webster County turned in a scorecard in the 160s again Aug 14, squeaking past visiting Lyon County, 165-166, at Providence Golf Course.
Cade McCully led the team and was medalist in the match with a 37.
Micah Austin fired a 42 on the afternoon, while Clark Kanipe and Trace Hardison turned in rounds of 43 each.
Weston Wint was just off the scorecard at 44, and Collier Thurby ended the day with a 68.
Webster Co. 154
Union Co. 172
The Trojans turned in their first scorecard of the season under 160 in a 154-172 defeat of Union County Aug.17 at Providence.
Webster was led by another medalist performance by Cade McCully, who finished with a 35.
Micah Austin was hard on his heels with a 36.
Weston Wint ended the nine-hole match with a 41, while Clark Kanipe rounded out the card with a 42.
Trace Hardison fired a 45 on the day, and Collier Thurby turned in a 67.
