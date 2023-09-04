Just a day before the new Dollar General Store in Uptown Providence opened for business, the building that had long held the Tennessee-based retailer was demolished last Wednesday, Aug. 30, just a block away at the corner of Main Street and Broadway.
The Dollar General Store opened its first location in Providence in 1955, moving into the brick building that once held the Providence Mining Company, at the northern corner of South Broadway and Bank Street.
The lot itself has a lot of history, and quite a bit of significance to the city. It was originally the site of Givens Dry Good Store, and then the D.B. Payne Store, which occupied a wooden framed building on the site.
That structure was razed in 1887 when the Providence Coal Company, the first coal mining company in Providence, was organized.
In 1908 the company was reorganized as the Providence Mining Company and construction began on a “modern” brick building. The mine offices would occupy that building until it went out of business in July 1951. All of the mining company property, including the mine office and store, were sold to a group of local residents on December 28, 1950.
The mine offices, located on Bank Street, remained vacant until 1955, when the Dollar General moved in. In 1968 the store expanded, opening a hole through the wall into the adjacent building, the former Providence Coal Company Store—the structure on the corner that was torn down last week.
The Uptown Dollar General closed in 1994 and moved to US 41A. The Bank Street building was torn down a few years afterwards. The mine store structure was used for storage until recently.
