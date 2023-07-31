Following are proceedings from Webster District Court on Tuesday, July 25, 2023:
Brooke N. Stevens, DOB 1980; DUI 1st offense, license to be in possession, menacing, 2 counts 1st degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, failure to notify DOT of address change; pleaded NG; PH 8/1/23.
Lillian Heather Green, DOB 2005; speeding 16 mph over limit, driving on suspended or revoked license, no/expired plates, no/expired registration, failure to produce insurance card; pleaded NG; PC 9/19/23.
Korey King, DOB 1989; speeding 14 mph over limit, no license; order to appear 8/8/23.
Kyle Corum Major, DOB 1993; failure to wear seat belts, driving on suspended or revoked license; pleaded NG; PC 9/12/23.
Kyle Major, DOB 1993; no license, no/expired registration, no/expired plates, failure to maintain insurance; pleaded NG; PC 9/12/23.
Walter Lawrence Ellis, DOB 1967; flagrant non-support; continued to 8/1/23.
Blake Aaron Harmon, DOB 1993; PI 1st & 2nd offense; pay fine and costs.
Bayley L. Peaugh, DOB 2001; 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, careless driving; pleaded NG; PH 8/15/23.
Tony Stroud, DOB 1956; 3rd degree sexual abuse; pleaded NG; PC 9/7/23.
Caleb Allen, DOB 2000; driving on DUI suspended license 1st offense, improper plates, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of vehicle, improper equipment; dismissed except license charge, pay fine and costs.
Leah D. Coones, DOB 1982; PC continued to 8/22/23.
Jason Michael Crowley, DOB 1988; resisting arrest, menacing; continued to 9/26/23.
Jason Michael Crowley, DOB 1988; 4th degree assault; continued to 9/26/23.
Maryann E. Curtis, DOB 1992; 2rd degree terroristic threatening, 4th degree assault; continued to 8/22/23.
Amy Sue Edwards, DOB 1977; motion; continued to 8/29/23.
Amy Sue Edwards, DOB 1977; buy/possess drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana; continued to 8/29/23.
Skylar Heath Groves, DOB 2000; motion — revoke probation; revoke 18 days from prior case, CTS.
Skylar Heath Groves, DOB 2000; 4th degree assault (dating), 2nd degree wanton endangerment, 4th degree assault, pay fine and costs, 3 years probated 2 years.
Donnie Hutcherson, DOB 1961; fire hazards — burning before 6 p.m.; deferred 6 months.
Thomas Knight, DOB 2002; reckless driving, driving on suspended or revoked license, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in vehicle, person 18-20 alcohol violation; FTA; bench warrant issued.
Blake Lingerfelt, DOB 1987; no license; continued to 10/24/23.
Ben William McCallister, DOB 1964; menacing (merged), obstructing emergency responder 1st offense (merged), 2nd degree disorderly conduct; pay fine and costs, 90 days (12 to serve, balance probated).
Katrina L. Peaugh, DOB 1983; 6 counts fraudulent use of a credit card, intentionally keep/intend to use credit card known to be lost; PC 9/12/23.
Katrina L. Peaugh, DOB 1983; failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance; continued to 9/12/23.
Katrina L. Peaugh, DOB 1983; failure to maintain insurance; PC 9/12/23.
Heather L. Ritter, DOB 1994; review — treatment; continued to 9/12/23.
Heather Lynn Ritter, DOB 1994; 2nd degree hindering prosecution or apprehension; PC 9/12/23.
Steven Rhea Sigler, DOB 1983; 4th degree assault; continued to 10/31/23.
Skylar Heath Groves, DOB 2000; disregarding stop sign, careless driving, driving on suspended or revoked license; pay fines and costs, 10 days probated 2 years.
Felix Juan Fransisco, DOB 1996; no license, driving without license/negligence in accident, failure to produce insurance card; pleaded NG; PC 8/22/23.
Juan Francisco Jose, DOB 1995; no license, failure to produce insurance card, leaving scene of accident/failure to assist, DUI 1st offense; pleaded NG; PC 8/22/23.
Lorenzo Ramirez, DOB 2004; nuisance vehicle, rear license not illuminated, no license; pleaded NG; PC 8/22/23.
Scott S. Baker, DOB 1979; show cause installment or deferred payment; bench warrant issued.
Keelie A. Duncan, DOB 1998; review — proof of attendance; return to status.
Cheyenne Omer, DOB 1997; review — proof of sessions; review 8/22/23.
Timothy Thomas Steele, DOB 1988; review — proof of counseling; continued to 8/1/23.
Cody Lee Denton, DOB 1979; flagrant non-support; continued to 10/3/23.
William Joseph Lucas, DOB 1979; review — fines; apply bond.
William Joseph Lucas, DOB 1979; 4th degree assault, 2nd degree criminal mischief (amended), 3rd degree terroristic threatening; pay costs, 3 years probated 2 years.
Scott Alan McCallister, DOB 1969; notion; continued to 9/5/23.
Scott Alan McCallister, DOB 1969; 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st offense, 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates) 1st offense, 2 counts buy/possess drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, 3rd degree assault of police/probation officer, failure to surrender revoked license, 2nd degree fleeing or evading police, 3rd degree criminal mischief; PH found PC to refer to GJ on 8/9/23.
Eric Lee Trent, DOB 1992; flagrant non-support; continued to 11/14/23.
Joy Beth Wilson, DOB 1984; flagrant non-support; continued to 10/3/23.
Dakota Pointer, DOB 2005; review — assessment; compliance with assessment.
