The Webster County girls’ soccer team had a rough week on the pitch, dropping all three matches.
Madisonville 10, Webster Co. 0
The Lady Trojans faced off against traditional Second Region power Madisonville-North Hopkins last Thursday, falling 10-0.
Devanne McLean stopped 30 of MNHHS’s 40 shots on goal in the contest.
Madison Hill and Kailey Barber scored four goals apiece. Hill added four assists, and Barber finished with two.
Mayfield 9, Webster Co. 3
The Lady Trojans found the back of the net three times against Mayfield, but the visitors outshot the hosts 23-3 to claim a 9-3 victory Saturday in Dixon.
Maria Jiminez scored two goals for WCHS, while Allison Jaime booted one.
Syleyca Portillo assisted on all three of the Lady Trojans’ scores.
Devanne McLean saved eight in goal, and Adalyn Hammack stopped six.
Nia Haley scored eight of the Lady Cardinals’ goals.
Lyon Co. 10, Webster Co. 0
Lyon County’s defense kept the Lady Trojans away from the net, and Grace Barnes stopped the only WCHS shot in LCHS’S 10-0 win in Dixon Monday.
Devanne McLean saved 25 shots in the loss.
The Lady Lyons were led by Alice Smith, who scored eight goals.
Webster County will play its final home match of the season tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Muhlenberg County. The Lady Trojans will host Henderson County Monday and Union County Tuesday. Both games are set for 5:30 p.m.
