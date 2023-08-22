A couple accused of child abuse will have their cases held over to the grand jury next month after they appeared for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Webster District Court.
Co-defendants, 23-year-old Mykill Puckett and 21-year-old Holly Jones, will have the evidence against them by the Webster County Grand Jury Sept. 13. An indictment against either or both will result in arraignment in Webster Circuit Court on Sept. 21.
Both are charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12. They remain held in Webster County Detention Center on cash bonds of $100,000 each.
According to KSP Post 2 Public Information Officer Ridge Porter, the pair were arrested after staff at Baptist Health Madisonville contacted the post to report injuries to the child on Aug. 10.
Hospital staff told investigating officers the injuries to the six-month-old were consistent with abuse, according to the KSP.
The infant has since been flown to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville for treatment of her injuries. No update on the child’s condition was available at press time.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Jacob Fortney.
