Two women arrested by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in June for drug trafficking were indicted by the Webster County Grand Jury last Wednesday.
Kattie Mae Harmon and Lisa Rene Hess are both scheduled for arraignment in Webster Circuit Court today at 9 a m.
Both women were arrested during the execution of warrants early last month. Harmon was taken into custody during the service of a warrant unrelated to her, while Hess was arrested after a search warrant found her in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.
Harmon was indicted on charges of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in marijuana.
Hess is accused of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in marijuana. She is also charged with first-degree possession of opiates, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance is a Class C felony with a possible sentence of five to ten years. Trafficking in less than eight ounces of marijuana is a Class A misdemeanor with a possible 12 months in jail.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.