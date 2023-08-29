Webster County’s boys’ soccer team advanced in the first round of the Class 2A Section 1 tournament last week, but was eliminated in the second round.
Hopkins Cent. 0, Webster Co. 8
Despite excessive heat and humidity, and a late start on Aug. 22, Webster County’s boys’ soccer team rolled through Hopkins County Central in the Class 2A Section 1 semifinal, 8-0.
The game was initially set to be played at HCCHS as part of a boy-girl double header. But the hottest stretch of summer forced the games to be split between venues. Webster hosted the Storm for a 7:30 p.m. start.
It took the Trojans some time to get the offense moving, scoring once on their first five shots. The latter 60 minutes saw them score the remaining seven goals.
Pasacual Alonzo, Brian Alfro, and Jesus De Santiago each scored two goals for WCHS. Manuel Salinas and Efrain Andres scored one apiece.
Harrison Warren saved all five Storm shots.
Calloway Co. 5, Webster Co. 0
Webster County found itself in familiar territory, facing Calloway County in the Section 1 tournament.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, CCHS claimed their third straight victory in the series, 5-0.
The Lakers outshot Webster, 11-2.
Harrison Warren posted six saves for WCHS in the loss.
