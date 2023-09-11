Union County shot 15 strokes better than Webster County last Thursday, taking a 194-209 win in a tri-match that included two Crittenden County solo players.
Natalee Littlepage was the Lady Trojans’ best player on the afternoon, firing a 45 in the nine-hole match.
Rory Jones finished with a 51 for Webster, while Braghen Sloat shot a 54. Jenna Mahurin rounded out the scorecard with a 59.
Bella Orcutt was just off the card at the end of the day, walking off with a 60.
