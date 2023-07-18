A recent near disaster on Westerfield Drive may lead to the purchase of lighted signs to be placed at crosswalks in Providence.
City Council Member Mark Turner brought up during Monday’s meeting the possible installation of pedestrian signs after seeing a narrowly averted collision between a vehicle and two women crossing the street.
The incident occurred on a Sunday when congregants were arriving at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. An elderly woman with a cane was crossing at the marked crosswalk, and was being helped by another woman, Turner said.
“I was stopped, but I could see a car coming down the hill and I was wondering if it was going to get stopped in time,” he explained.
Fortunately the driver of the other vehicle did stop before reaching the pedestrians, but Turner said the stop was so sudden that the nose of the car dipped in the process.
“If we can get the signs, then maybe people will pay more attention to pedestrians,” Turner added.
State law mandates drivers yield to those crossing streets at designated areas such as crosswalks and intersections with traffic control devices such as stop lights and signs.
Recent data released by Smart Growth America, a nonprofit group that studies best practices for cities, places Kentucky as the 20th most dangerous state for pedestrians. The numbers are based on annual accidents and deaths involving people on foot along roadways.
The same data shows more than 53,000 pedestrians were struck by vehicles between 2016 and 2019. In 2019 alone over 6,200 people were killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accidents in the U.S.
Providence has marked crosswalks in areas other than intersections. In addition to the one at Pleasant Hill, the city has marked a crossing in the area of Providence Elementary School and Victory Baptist Church on Broadway.
Turner said the signs he would like to see installed can be lit be pedestrians before they begin to cross the street. A button can be pressed on either sidewalk which activate blinking lights around the signs.
No decision as to when the signs would be in place was made during the meeting.
Another topic of change suggested during the meeting was the moving of the start time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Council Member Scott Frederick asked the council whether the earlier time was agreeable. None of the members disagreed with a potential change.
Meeting times of government bodies like Providence City Council must be established by ordinance, according to state law. In an effort to make government actions more transparent, regular meetings are held at times set forth in a local law. Special meetings can be called but can cover only topics listed on the agenda released at least 24 hours prior to the start time.
The change in the start time will require a revision of the current ordinance, and approval of a first and second reading. The new start time can take effect at the first meeting after approval of the second reading.
Mayor Butch Hackney informed the council and citizens in attendance that anyone speaking on behalf of another citizen must have a letter giving them permission to do so. The letter must be written by the citizen who is granting permission.
The policy amends one put in place earlier this year that required public appeals to be made by the person affected by the topic raised.
