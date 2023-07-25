Webster County Farm Bureau held its annual business meeting last Thursday at the Providence VFW post. The organization elected officers, board members, and adopted a resolution for the next term.
Farm Bureau holds annual meeting
mmckinley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Dear Journal-Enterprise subscribers: As part of the transition to a new website, we are asking you to test your digital subscription. To do that, click on the "Test My Account Now!" button. You will be redirected to a test page where you can verify your subscription by opening an article.
Latest News
- Fish Tale
- Farm Bureau holds annual meeting
- School district feels brunt of insurance increases
- Schools facing obstacles in hiring SROs
- Haile resigns as Trojans basketball coach
- Four Trojans on Post 6 team this summer
- Fiscal court keeps current vehicle tax rate
- Search for missing McLean women ends in tragedy
Latest Special Section
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.