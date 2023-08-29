Two Webster County students won national recognition for a project entered into a Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) competition in July.
Erika Nofsinger and Courtney Blackwell were awarded gold for their Repurpose and Redesign project completed through WCHS’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter.
The duo were recognized at the Denver competition July 1-7. They created a dress made from old T-shirts and plastic grocery bags.
They were accompanied to the 8,000-student event by FCCLA advisor Marlena Starks.
Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events are competitive events in which members compete at the regional/district, state, and national levels. Students are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation.
There are more than 30 STAR Events students can choose to compete in, all of which recognize participants who demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities to actively identify an issue concerning families, careers, or communities, research the topic, and develop and implement a project to advocate for positive change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.