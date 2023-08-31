Before classes started, the Webster County boys’ golf team had already been on the links for a few weeks. The Trojans had played in the Class 2A sectional in Union County, and at the McLean County Invitational at Panther Creek Golf Course.
Both events were front and back nine tournaments, and the Trojans showed some early flash of what they could accomplish this season.
“Our score…at Union County was the best we’ve scored in an 18-hole event in my three years of coaching here at WCHS,” said Head Coach Steve Head. “We’re definitely trending in the right direction.”
The four scoring players in the sectional combined for a 357 for a third-place finish. That score was 14 strokes off the runner-up total turned in by Union County on the host’s home course.
The Trojans entered the 2023 schedule with three veterans and three newcomers.
Cade McCully is the team’s top-seeded player, consistently turning in low cards in tournaments and nine-hole matches. The junior is a one-sport player, and competes in junior tournaments across the region.
“Cade has a lot of experience with tournament play,” Head said.
That extra year of play should bring another round of top scores to the Trojans’ efforts.
Fellow junior Micah Austin also returns off last year’s team. While baseball has been his focus over the summer, Head is confident in Austin’s abilities.
“He’s a great athlete and a competitor who never quits, so that’s a big strength of his,” Head remarked.
Clark Kanipe completes the trio of vets for WCHS. The sophomore has worked hard in the off-season to lower his scores and contribute to his team.
“This is Clark’s second year playing,” Head explained. “He’s played quite a bit this summer and has improved a great deal, which can be shown in his results in our first tournament.”
The Trojans welcome three newcomers ranging from the senior class to middle school
Weston Wint, who was the tennis team’s top seed last year, starts the season as the golf squad’s only senior. Despite his inexperience competing in high school, Head believes Wint can immediately contribute.
“Weston has a naturally good golf swing, and will be one of our top five,” the coach said.
Trace Hardison is another baseball player who has found his way to the links. With just a year taking a different kind of swing, Head sees potential from the sophomore.
“He started playing golf last year, I believe, and has improved a lot through practice,” Head said. “He’s also played a lot of golf this summer, which definitely helps.”
The team’s youngest player is Collier Thurby, who Head believes will be a solid player for Webster in the years to come.
“Collier hasn’t been playing long, as he’s just a 7th grader, but he’s not bothered by much and is a great player for his age,” the coach said. “He played on the GoGolf Jr tour this summer and will improve as he grows and just plays more golf.”
The Trojans have typically had a small roster compared to other schools in western Kentucky. With five or six players, smaller teams rely on everyone to contribute from the first tee-ofd of the summer. It doesn’t leave a lot of room for growth before the first scorecard.
That may not be a bad thing for WCHS in 2023, as Head believes this edition of the Trojans has the natural talent to compete.
“I feel like we can shoot in the 160s in a match this season,” he stated. “The boys have done great so far, and they just need to keep practicing and playing more.”
Webster typically schedules matches against schools and teams of comparable size. The larger schools in the region field rosters of 12 or more players.
Head sees the usual suspects as the favorites to vie for berths in the state tournament.
“North Hopkins is always good, as is Ohio County, so I’m sure they’re front runners,” he said. “Henderson is usually toward the top of the region and probably will be again.”
But if the early performances for Webster are just the beginning, the Trojans just may make a run at the top.
