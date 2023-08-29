Webster County’s volleyball team advanced in the Class 2A Section 1 tournament last week, and split a pair of regular season matches.
Webster Co. 0, Crittenden Co. 3
Crittenden County controlled the first set Aug. 22, then held off Webster County for a 3-0 home win.
The Lady Rockets owned the first set, 25-7, and swept WCHS with a 25-18 second and 25-16 third.
Chloe Soukup and Brooke Burton led the Lady Trojans with three kills apiece.
Ella Rakestraw posted five assists and Davi Outlaw followed with four.
Laykin Smith led with three digs, while Soukup, Alyssa Cartwright, and Bailey Allen each had two.
Trigg Co. 1, Webster Co. 2
Webster County jumped out to a one-set advantage and split the final two to advance in the Class 2A Section 1 tournament Aug. 24.
The Lady Trojans defeated Trigg County in the opener, 2-1.
WCHS controlled the initial set, 25-8, and battled the Lady Wildcats to a 25-22 win in the second.
Trigg salvaged the final set, 25-21.
Chloe Soukup posted seven kills, with Taylor Roberts adding four and Brooke Burton three.
Davi Outlaw led with 10 assists, and Kamryn Edens followed with nine.
Webster Co. 3, McLean Co. 2
The Lady Trojans found themselves with their last chance to win Monday at McLean County. They had dropped the first two sets to their hosts, 14-25 and 27-25.
But Webster fought back from elimination to sweep the final three sets and claim the 3-2 win.
The Lady Trojans won the next two sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-15 before taking the final shortened set, 15-7.
Chloe Soukup led the team with 12 kills, while Davi Outlaw finished with 13 assists. Brooke Burton had six digs.
WCHS played at Christian County Tuesday after press time. The Lady Trojans are back on the road tonight at Henderson County for a 7:30 start. They host Union County Monday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.