A Webster County man is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Aug. 24 in Sebree.
According to a release by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant for the arrest of Damien Golike was issued following an investigation at the scene of the shooting.
At approximately 10:42 p.m. last Thursday, the WCSO responded to a residence on Watkins-Sebree Road in reference to a male suffering a gunshot wound, the release states.
Deputies arrived to find the victim, Robert Shelton, inside the house with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity, according to the report.
The investigation determined that Damien Golike had allegedly forced his way into the residence armed with a shotgun. The suspect shot the victim then fled the scene, the release states.
Shelton was transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville for treatment of his wounds, and has since been released, according to the WCSO.
Attempts to locate Golike have been unsuccessful at press time Tuesday. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with knowledge of Golike’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Webster County central dispatch at (270) 639-5012.
The investigation is ongoing by WCSO Deputy Eric Elder. The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by Kentucky State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.