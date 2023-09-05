Henderson County took advantage of its home course Aug. 31, defeating Webster County’s boys’ golf team, 164-187.
The Colonels posted two of their four scoring rounds in the 30s for the win.
Cade McCully paced Webster on the scorecard, finishing the afternoon with a 40.
Micah Austin completed the nine-hole match with a 45.
Trace Hardison added a 50, while Clark Kanipe rounded out the scoring with a 52.
Weston Wint finished just off the card with a 53.
The Trojans will host McLean County this afternoon at Providence Golf Course.
