A decrease in Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding for the 2023-24 school year could lead to an increase in the tax rate assessed by Webster County Schools.
During Monday’s work session, the Webster County Board of Education discussed the options for the Aug. 28 vote on the rates.
“This is always a challenging conversation,” said Superintendent Aaron Harrell. “It’s not one people are typically excited about having.”
The board has two options to consider: they can either take the compensating rate calculated by the state to provide approximately the same amount of revenue as last year, or they can assess that plus a four% increase.
Speaking in favor of the latter option, district Finance Officer Brandi Burnett said, “Taking just the compensating rate will leave us about $45,000 in the hole.”
Burnett said the extra revenue provided by the compensating rate of just over $152,000 will fall short of the SEEK losses. The four% addition will bring in over $122,000 more. That total makes up for the shortfall and adds approximately $77,000.
“Looking back, there have been very few years we have taken the four% rate increase,” Burnett added. “The compensating rate has been the trend.”
The last time the board chose to asses the four% was 2018-19.
The proposal adds $4 per $100,000 of assessed value on real estate over last year. The fiscal year 2023 rate of 55.8 cents per $100 brought in $557 for every $100,000 in value. The proposed rate of 56.1 cents per $100 this year is estimated to bring in $561 per $100,000.
In comparison, the compensating rate would bring in $540 per $100,000 based on a 54.0 cents per $100 rate.
Current real estate assessment in Webster County is $584,022,866, according to Property Valuation Administrator Jeff Kelly. That is up from $550,767,221 last year.
Harrell focused on three areas where the district has spent money on improvements during the past year: curriculum and instruction, safety, and communication.
In the first category, a revamping of the district’s curriculum cost $413,000 for a six-year program, while a three% salary increase for teachers will run approximately $450,000.
The district spent $298,534 improving safety conditions around the county, including $74,834 for a weapons detection system at the Dixon campus and allocating $160,000 for school resource officers (SROs). An additional $44,000 was spent to secure doors at the high school and elementary schools in Providence and Dixon.
The communication improvements came in the form of ParentSquare, which costs approximately $20,000 for the year.
Harrell said he does not want to lose the momentum the district has gained.
“I want to stay miles away from reducing services to kids because the budget is tight,” he said.
The superintendent also hopes a grant proposal for $300,000 will help offset some of the district’s upcoming expenses by covering the cost of weapons detection systems for the remainder of the county schools. He said the central office would be in contact with CEIA, the company that produces Open gate, immediately upon receiving the funds if they are awarded.
A release by the district Tuesday stated the district had received a Stronger Connections grant in that amount. The funds would target truancy issues and allow the district to employ an attendance official to address issues surrounding student absences.
An email to confirm the grant was the one discussed in Monday’s meeting was not answered by press time Tuesday.
Also affecting the budget for the school year is the discontinuation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) money. The U.S. Congress allotted $13.2 billion in 2020 to help offset revenue shortfalls by school districts during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A hearing on the tax rates will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the central office.
Harrell also provided an update on traffic into the Dixon campus on Monday, the first day of classes for the 2023-24 year.
“It went really smoothly,” he said, adding that the traffic flow was better than expected.
The district is concerned about potential disruptions for drivers coming into and leaving the main drive to the high and middle schools. A state project meant to improve traffic flow was projected to be complete before Monday, but the work on the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 41-A and KY 1340 has yet to begin. That part of the project has the potential to cause long lines during morning arrivals.
