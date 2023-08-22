Mayci Moore finished in third place and Brice Nelson in fourth in their respective races at the Kentucky-Indiana Border Clash at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro Aug. 15.
Moore’s 20:06.13 finish led Webster County’s girls’ cross-country team to 10th place, while Nelson paced the boys’ team to 9th place with a time of 16:28.73. Moore’s time was the second-best among Kentucky entrants.
The Trojans compiled 175 points, while the Lady Trojans tallied 248. Daviess County won the boys’ race with 68 points, and the girls’ meet with 37.
On the boys’ side, Preston Glassco placed 13th in 16:56.93, followed in 46th by Landon Higdon who ran the course in 18:48.18. Liam Farris was 60th in 19:24.84, and Maddox Starks was 87th in 20:38.07.
Addy Heady claimed 56th with a time of 24:04.05, and Emmy Zachary ran in 83rd in 26:13.02. Ava Stone was 87th with a clocking of 26:38.92, and Sara Welshans ran in 90th with a time of 27:08.02. Caroline Nalley was 112th in 33:29.38.
At Christian County
Brice Nelson and Preston Glassco took the top two spots in the boys’ race to lead Webster County to a top team finish with 51 points.
Nelson was the best runner out of 134, crossing the finish line in 17:15.73. Glassco brought second place to WCHS’s total in 17:23.40. The two times were more than 40 seconds better than any other runner.
Landon Higdon came in ninth place with a time of 18:51.74, and Liam Farris followed in 24th with a 19:44.26 clocking. Maddox Starks was 29th in 20:07.69.
Mayci Moore paced the Lady Trojans with a third place finish, leading the locals to a third place team finish. Moore crossed the finish line in 20:37.18.
Addy Heady was 10th in 24:18.99, while Sara Welshans followed in 27th with a time of 26:22.42. Ava Stone finished in 27:20.99 for 35th, and Caroline Nalley ran in 56th in 33:00.35.
The cross-country teams are scheduled to run in the Madisonville-North Hopkins Madisonville Classic on Saturday. The girls’ race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., and the boys’ race followed at 9:15 a.m.
