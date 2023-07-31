Diane Oakley uses the term “conduit” when asked about the role she has played in the lives of people over the years. She will take no credit for the help she has provided to countless individuals and families. Instead, she will say that she has only been a tool for God to get his work done.
And despite announcing Friday that she will retire as Homeless Coordinator for Webster County Schools effective immediately, the task of assisting those who need help will only change platforms.
“I still want to do that as much as possible,” she said of the non-profit she has established. “That is what I will use to work from instead of working through the school system.”
The new 501c3 organization is named Go Outreach, and is a ministry founded by Oakley, Abby Ranes, and Todd and Kelcey Postlewait. The goal is to provide assistance in any way that is needed throughout the region.
Oakley leaves the field of education after over four decades in the classroom and extracurricular roles. Beyond the classroom, she has also spent stretches of her career as an assistant basketball coach. She was attracted to the sidelines because of her time as a player in high school and college, but it was ultimately not her calling.
“It never really was a hope of mine,” Oakley said.”I feel like God put me in place to coach kids in a different way. I loved to play, but I wasn’t a great coach.”
Oakley spent time in Webster and Hopkins county schools, as well as a three-year period at Earl C. Clements Job Corp in Morganfield. Throughout that 41 years she always was involved in ministry of one form or another.
“I started working with kids at youth centers,” she explained. “Debbie Gooch and Carol Hudson and I ran one…called The Open Door. Later I was with Pastor Tim Rigdon, Anna Gill, and Billie Cole uptown (Providence) at The Alternative.”
She left West Hopkins School in Nebo after more than 20 years, returning to Webster County High School in 2015. She spent three years there before retiring when he mother, former JE Editor Mary Ann Oakley, passed away.
“I just took a month off and did nothing,” Oakley remembered. “And then I thought, ‘I’m going to rot if I just sit here. And Mom wouldn’t want that.’”
So after spending most of her life teaching, she moved the position of Homeless Coordinator, abd everything seemed to fall into place.
“I could not write a job description that got my life more than that,” Oakley said. “Because I was already doing homeless ministry in Nashville (TN), I was collecting stuff for people in town. It was a job description that was my life.”
In the coordinator role, Oakley provided funds to help pay fees for students who fell into the definition of “homeless.” That included those who lived in two-family households, without fixed addresses, who lived in cars or campers or outbuildings, or had been displaced due to fire or natural disaster.
Her office worked with the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers, and she said the relationship helped expand the amount of help both could offer.
“You can’t do this job unless everyone is working together,” Oakley said. “We’re blessed in our community because he have people who care so much about other people.”
Because of the generosity of those around Webster, Hopkins, and other neighboring counties, her work did not stop for the day when the last bell rang.
She became the go-between for people with items to donate and those who found themselves in need. Nothing was too big for her to find a place where it would be put to use.
“People who had stoves, refrigerators, beds, dressers, everything, they would call me and I would take them,” she explained. “If people had a need we just gave it to them.”
Providence Do It Best provided a free storage unit for the items until a break-in persuaded Oakley to stop storing appliances and furniture there.
“I (wasn’t) going to keep doing that where their building was going to get torn up,” she said.
So Oakley became a sort of switchboard for donations, taking calls from those who had items and passing the information to those in need.
“It’s a role I’ve grown into and one that I’ll continue,” she said. “I’ll probably be busier than I am now.”
Go Outreach has a simple mission statement: Go Outreach exists to go share with the world what God has given us. Oakley herself has carried that same mission with her wherever she has gone.
Those who would like to contribute monetarily to the ministry can do so at any Independence Bank location, or through PayPal at go.oitee
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.