Kentucky State Police are looking into a break-in that occurred at the old Slaughters Elementary School, according to its newest owner.
And that owner has plenty of evidence to make his case.
Andrew Glazebrook says the police have viewed video of individuals kicking in a door to the building he has owned for approximately three months. The people in question posted it to a YouTube channel the owner requested remain unnamed.
“The state police told me I should consider putting up cameras,” said Glazebrook. “I told them that these people brought their own.”
One of the videos Glazebrook shared with The Journal-Enterprise shows a male in his late 40s to early 50s walking through the building. The owner said he isn’t the only one who was present at the time of the trespassing.
“Their faces are seen in the video,” he said.
The incident occurred in late July, and the video was posted not long afterward. Since then, Glazebrook said, the building has already been broken into several more times.
“We’ve only had it about three months, and we’ve already had 10 break-ins,” he said.
The subsequent trespassing incidents were by people not associated with the YouTube channel, Glazebrook believes. Not only has the main door been broken, but also padlocks and windows.
The channel has several videos posted, mostly in Indiana and Kentucky. The oldest post is just over three years old.
One of the videos shows a group inside the old Hercules Buggy Works warehouse in Evansville, IN. The footage was posted in January, but looks as if it was recorded prior to the October 2022 blaze that damaged the structure and neighboring buildings.
According to the Evansville Police Department, the fire was started by individuals who were attempting to keep warm. No charges were filed in the case.
In other videos, individuals can be seen throwing rocks and syringes with intact needles out of second story windows, Glazebrook stated, showing a short segment of the recording.
Webster County Sheriff Billy Braden said he was notified of the incident Monday, and learned shortly thereafter that the KSP has an open investigation into the break-in.
“KSP is actively working the incident,” Braden stated. “We assisted only and will be following up with extra patrol at the location.”
A request for information from the KSP went unanswered at press time.
