Webster County Adult Education services recently celebrated the graduation of two students in its General Education Development (GED) program.
Preston Sage Grant and Krisalyn Green completed their GED program in June and were honored in a special graduation ceremony. Both students are from Dixon and earned their High School Equivalency diplomas.
Family and friends were in attendance at the ceremony, with the graduates receiving their diplomas in cap and gown.
The Webster County Adult Education office has two instructors on staff and provides one-on-one, in-person classroom instruction. The service also offers a number of distance learning programs for those who prefer to study from home.
The WCAE also offers English as a second language (ESL) and college brush-up courses. But the offerings are expanding with several new free courses.
The Paraeducator Course assists students in preparation for the state paraeducator test. The program’s goal is to prepare participants to be employed by public school districts.
The Northstar Digital Literacy course is a program that teaches the use of Microsoft Word and Excel, as well as Google Docs.
Finally, the service also offers GED Online-Proctored testing which allows the student to take their official GED tests at home or in a private room at an Adult Education office.
Webster County Adult Education, which is part of West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC), and has offices in Sebree and Providence. It also provides GED services at the Webster County Detention Center in Dixon.
The Sebree office is located at 133 North State Street and is open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The Providence office is in the Westview Computer Lab in the Providence Housing Authority at 150 Center Ridge Drive. Office times there are Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Evening appointments are available at both offices when scheduled in advance. To make an appointment for either office call (270) 835-7719.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.