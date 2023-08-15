A Providence couple found themselves behind bars Tuesday, Aug. 10, after the child they had together was reported abused to Kentucky State Police.
According to KSP Post 2 Public Information Officer Ridge Porter, the pair were arrested after staff at Baptist Health Madisonville contacted the post to report injuries to the child.
Twenty-three-year-old Mykill Puckett and 21-year-old Holly Jones were lodged in Webster County Detention Center on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12. They are both being held on $100,000 cash bond, according to the jail website.
“Unfortunately I can’t release the physical descriptions of the case,” Porter said. “But we appreciate the hospital staff for their great work in giving the state police this report in a timely manner. The child will no longer be in significant danger as she was.”
Hospital staff told investigating officers the injuries to the six-month-old were consistent with abuse, according to the KSP.
The infant has since been flown to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville for treatment of her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Jacob Fortney.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.